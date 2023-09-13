First half of the year in full swing for the car rental sector. The data released by Aniasa, an association which represents the mobility services sector within Confindustria, speak of a 47% growth relating to registrations, with a fleet in circulation that has exceeded 1 million and 300 thousand vehicles and the confirmation of a key role in the diffusion of cars with low or zero emissions to the exhaust. The sector represents 34% of new electric cars and 63% of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).

Record registrations and fleet

The rental sector registered 308,950 vehicles in the first six months of the year, 33% of the total new vehicles put on Italian roads: 1 in 3 new vehicles is rented, for a growth of 47% compared to the same period last year. A decisive development increasingly in the name of sustainable mobility, with 34% of national electric vehicles and as many as 63% of plug-in hybrid ones registered for rental. The new increase in volumes recorded by the sector concerns not only the new additions to the fleet, but also the overall size of the fleet of rental vehicles circulating in Italy which reached the record figure of 1 million and 300 thousand units. Of these, 1,197,000 are rented long-term by companies, public administrations and private individuals (with VAT number or tax code only) and 135,000 rented short-term for tourism or business needs.

The most rented cars

The group Stellantis dominates the ranking with first place in Panda, third place for the Ypsilon, fourth place for the Fiat 500, fifth place for the Jeep Renegade and eighth place for the Fiat 500X, while the second place for the Dacia Sandero should be noted and, in the second part of the ranking best 10, the presence of Yaris Cross, T-Roc, Duster and Captur.

Private growth in the long term

Among the customer segments that have seen further growth compared to last year are private individuals, with and without VAT number, who have chosen not to purchase the car, but to rent it for 1 or more years: they reached 163,000 units, approximately 14% of the total vehicles in the fleet. The companies they confirm themselves as consolidated customers of the rental companies (they hold 76% of the rental vehicles in circulation) and the remaining 10% is in the hands of the public administrations.

The good season of the short term

In the first six months of the year the short term rental has highlighted a decisive growth, not without critical issues. The gap in volumes compared to pre-pandemic has not yet been filled. The sector has lost almost 1 in 5 rentals (-17.5% vs 2019), but the recovery phase continues, starting to gradually resolve the vehicle supply difficulties recorded in recent years, as also highlighted by the new reduction in prices for rental (down 9.4% compared to last year). All other indicators are positivefirst and foremost the turnover (+21% vs 2019) and rental days (+4%), the fleet is strengthened (+1%) and rental durations are lengthening (+26%).

“The advance of rental mobility in our country has been following an unstoppable trend for several years, only slightly slowed down by the pandemic and today also accelerated by the need to make a change in ecological transition of our old circulating fleet – declared the President of ANIASA, Alberto Viano – The acceleration of turnover can only come from a greater diffusion of pay-per-use forms of mobility. The opportunity to push on this accelerator is offered by the upcoming one Budget Law which, also taking into account the provisions of the Fiscal Delegation Law, could finally lighten the tax pressure on the mobility of Italian companies, increasing the level of deductibility of costs connected to very low or zero emission cars. A result, awaited for years, which would place national companies on the same level as their European competitors, eliminating the gap suffered on this important cost item”.