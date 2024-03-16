DThe American car rental company Hertz has announced a change in management. After only around two years in office, Stephen Scherr is stepping down from his position as CEO at the end of the month. His successor will be Gil West, who until a few months ago led the day-to-day business of Cruise, the subsidiary of the automaker General Motors that specializes in autonomous driving, as Chief Operating Officer. West previously held the same position at Delta Air Lines.

The change at the top comes shortly after the car rental company had to admit that a big bet on electric mobility in recent years had not worked out. In January, the company announced that it would sell a third of its fleet of electric vehicles, a total of 20,000 cars. It justified the move with weaker than expected demand from its customers for electric cars and high repair costs. CEO Scherr also linked the decision to Tesla's recent significant price cuts for electric cars and resulting lower resale values.

High losses from e-car sales

As part of its planned sale of electric vehicles, Hertz took a $245 million write-down, which contributed significantly to the company reporting a net loss for the last quarter. Hertz has said it will use part of the sales proceeds to purchase cars with internal combustion engines. Competitors are also adapting their fleets. The German car rental company Sixt informed its customers a few months ago that it would not buy any more Teslas for the time being and would reduce its existing fleet.

Hertz only completed bankruptcy proceedings in mid-2021. A few months later, the company announced a large order of 100,000 cars from Tesla. Scherr continued this bet on electric cars after he took office in February 2022, ordering tens of thousands more electric vehicles, including from Polestar. However, the expansion of the fleet progressed more slowly than initially stated. When the company announced the strategic turnaround in January, it had around 50,000 electric cars in its inventory.







Hertz's share price has fallen by more than 50 percent in the past twelve months. The car rental company is currently valued at just over two billion dollars on the stock market.