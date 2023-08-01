In July, sales grew by 8.8%, by 21% in the first seven months. However, the pace slows down and the forecast of 1.6 million units sold at the end of the year seems more distant

Alexander Pinto – Milan

The growth of the auto market continues but the pace, as expected, slows down and forecasts for the end of the year become more difficult. In July 2023 the Italian car market totals 119,207 registrations (+8.8%) against the 109,611 units registered in July 2022. In the period January-July 2023, total volumes stood at 960,765 unitswith a growth of 21% compared to January-July 2022. The increase was driven, in part, by backlogs and backlogs due to the chip crisis and the war in Ukraine last year.

petrol and diesel — For power supply, passenger cars a gas see the July 2023 market up by 5%, with a market share of 28.9%, while the diesel they drop by 5.6% compared to the same month of 2022, with a share of 17.7%. In the first seven months of 2023, registrations of petrol cars increased by 21.4% and those of diesel cars by 13.9%, with market shares of 28.2% and 19%, respectively. See also F1 drivers in Bahrain with the banner for Ukraine

hybrid, plug-in and electric — Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars represent, in the month of July alone, more than half of the market (53.4%), with volumes up by 17.4% compared to those of July 2022. by 23.6%, with a share of 52.8%. The non-rechargeable hybrids, i.e. mild and full, increased by 17.3% in the month with a share of 35.6%; in the cumulative growth of 29.1% with a share of 35.3%. The registrations of rechargeable cars, electric And plug-in hybrids, increased by 8.6% in July and represent 7.9% of the market for the month (the same share as in July 2022); in the aggregate they grow by 14.8% and have a share of 8.4% (down by 0.5 percentage points compared to the first seven months of 2022). Electric cars have a share of 3.4% in the month and 3.8% in the cumulative; sales grow by 14.5% in July and by 29.1% in the cumulative. Plug-in hybrids increased by 4.3% in July and maintained a positive change in the cumulative (+5.1%). They represent 4.4% of registrations for a single month and 4.6% of the total since the beginning of the year. See also Historical guide to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey How many Cup finals did you play? How many titles do you have?

LPG and methane — Gas-powered cars represent 9.9% of registrations in July, almost entirely made up of passenger cars LPG (up 34.6% in the month). A marginal 0.1% is attributable to cars a methane, which decreased by 83.4% in the month. In the cumulative, methane-powered cars dropped by 86.2% and LPG grew by 25.1%; together, since the beginning of the year, the two fuel systems make up around 9.1% of the market (of which only 0.1% is methane).

forecasts — The prospects for the coming months are not rosy. According to Anfia president Roberto Vavassori “in July 2023, the Italian car market is on the rise again, but the slowdown in growth already seen in the previous month continues, and it compares with a slight decline in July 2022 (-0.8%). The gap to be filled with respect to the volumes of July 2019in the pre-pandemic period, is 22.3%”. For the Centro Studi Promotor “in this 2023, if it were possible to maintain the growth rate of the first seven months up to December, the year would close with 1,593,209 registrations. This prospect does not appear probable, also given the slowdown in the growth rate in recent months”. See also Berlusconi, Easter off: his daughter Marina visited him twice

the best sellers — From January to July 2023 these are the 10 best-selling cars in Italy:

1 Fiat Panda 58,957 registrations

2 Dacia Sandero 29.314

3 Lancia Ypsilon 27.208

4 Fiat 500 22,949

5 Volkswagen T-Roc 20.633

6 Toyota Yaris Cross 20.566

7 Jeep Renegade 20.465

8 Fiat 500X 18.958

9 Dacia Duster 18.747

10 Ford Pumas 18.362