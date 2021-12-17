Last month saw the European auto market lose ground again, posting the worst new car sales result in twenty-eight years. 2021 had started well but now suffers from the lack of cars to be delivered
2021 had started well for the European auto market, which had reacted to the disastrous effects of the pandemic in the previous twelve months by showing a newfound vitality and making up for lost ground. But then, immediately after the summer, he had to deal with a new enemy: the lack of components, known as the chip crisis, which is slowing production a lot, creating a deep gap between customer orders and vehicles to be delivered. After the fifth consecutive month of negative sign, registrations of new cars have been reduced, eroding that advantage compared to 2020 which in the last month was practically zero. December will therefore be decisive in determining whether the current year will be better than the previous one, meanwhile the data for November in the twenty-seven member countries of the European Union speak of 713,346 new registrations, 20.5% less than and a figure which sees what has just passed as the worst November since 1993, motoristically speaking. The balance for the eleven months is almost zero, with 8,904,900 new cars, 0.04% less than in 2020. Expanding the perimeter to the EFTA area (EU + Iceland, Norway and Switzerland) and to Great Britain, the balance monthly marks 864,119 registrations (-17.5%), the annual one 10,824,670 (+ 0.8%).
GENERALLY NEGATIVE DATA
According to data released by Acea, the European association of car manufacturers, in November all the markets of the Old Continent suffered double-digit losses, including the main ones: Germany -31.7%, Italy -24.6% and Spain -12.3 %. France contains losses at – 3.2%. The only positive signs come from Bulgaria (+ 24%), Ireland (+ 22.9%) and Slovenia (+ 15.8%), but these are two countries that together do not reach eight thousand monthly registrations.
GROUPS PERFORMANCE
In terms of car manufacturers, in November the Volkswagen group registered 152,848 cars, 33.7% less than the previous year, followed by Stellantis with 151,973 units, down by 23.5%. Then the Renault group with 86,434 registrations and a decrease of 12.9%, the Hyundai group at 70,007 in contrast with a growth of 20.9%, the BMW group with 50,345 units and -18.6%, the Toyota group with 45,725 registrations and -12.3% compared to the previous year, the Daimler group which registered 46,324 cars, losing 28.3% and Ford which closed the month of November with 25,070 new cars, recording a decline of 43.7%. To follow the others.
