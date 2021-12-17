2021 had started well for the European auto market, which had reacted to the disastrous effects of the pandemic in the previous twelve months by showing a newfound vitality and making up for lost ground. But then, immediately after the summer, he had to deal with a new enemy: the lack of components, known as the chip crisis, which is slowing production a lot, creating a deep gap between customer orders and vehicles to be delivered. After the fifth consecutive month of negative sign, registrations of new cars have been reduced, eroding that advantage compared to 2020 which in the last month was practically zero. December will therefore be decisive in determining whether the current year will be better than the previous one, meanwhile the data for November in the twenty-seven member countries of the European Union speak of 713,346 new registrations, 20.5% less than and a figure which sees what has just passed as the worst November since 1993, motoristically speaking. The balance for the eleven months is almost zero, with 8,904,900 new cars, 0.04% less than in 2020. Expanding the perimeter to the EFTA area (EU + Iceland, Norway and Switzerland) and to Great Britain, the balance monthly marks 864,119 registrations (-17.5%), the annual one 10,824,670 (+ 0.8%).