Beware of driving acar registered to another person o lend your own, especially for a continuous period. The Traffic Laws it does not prohibit it but it is advisable to know some aspects, in order not to run into a unwanted fines. The key thing to remember is that the subject responsible for traffic fines or accidents is also the vehicle owner same: any infringements in any case always fall on the actual owner of the carthat the owner is 100% responsible.

When is the fine issued?

But be careful not to use another person’s car for over 30 continuous daysbecause at this juncture it could take a heavy turn fine.

Car fine in the name of another person

If you use it for a period of 30 days a car in the name of another person, their personal details must be noted on the registration certificate.

The car fine in the name of another person ranges from 705 to 3,526 euros

Unless you want to risk a hefty fine, from 705 to 3,526 euros. In this case, however, it is the law enforcement agencies that they will have to demonstrate the use of a vehicle to another person habitually and for more than 30 days.

Car registered to another person

To drive the car in the name of another person the Highway Code frames it in thearticle 94, paragraph 4-bis. The law does not establish that it is not possible to drive a vehicle in the name of another person, more than anything else the legislation refers tocontinuous use of the motor vehicle. This means that anyone can drive a third party car, without incurring an administrative penalty.

The Police must prove that the driver uses the car for a period of more than 30 continuous days

Instead, what needs to be regularized is to drive continuously, and for long periods, a car, a motorbike or a truck that are registered to others. In fact, after 30 days of continuous use the law says that the Circulation Card must be updated to PRA (Public vehicle register), by means of a slip that shows the data of the new user. The annotation is aimed only atupdating of national vehicle archives.

Booklet update if the driver is different from the owner (user)

In case of prolonged use beyond 30 working days of the car in the name of another person, as we have seen, the booklet must be updated by issuing a special coupon. The variations of the general information or the name of the holderalso deriving from acts of transformation o company merger, when the creation of a new legal entity distinct from the original one does not take place and therefore there is no need for annotation to the PRA. As for the variations in the generality of natural persons holders of the registration certificate they include: name and surname, date and place of birth and residenceboth for personal or judicial measures or also for toponymic or civic numbering variations.

If it is a question of noting the name of a legally incapable person on the registration certificate, i personal data of the parent or the responsible guardian the circulation of the vehicle; rental of vehicle without driver for more than 30 days; acquisition, by a person other than the holder, of the availability of the vehicle for more than 30 days, by virtue of: ), CDS reg.); – on loan (excluding family members living together): in addition to the name of the borrower, the expiry date must be indicated (which, in the case of an extension, requires a new update coupon); the sub loan is excluded.

In case of continuous prolonged use of another person’s car, the Registration Card must be updated at the PRA

For the vehicle returned to the availability of the holder you can ask for the duplicate of the registration certificate. In the case of loan of company vehicles for more than 30 days a certificate of successful annotation is issued (the absence of which on board is not punishable at the time of control); – provision of entrustment in judicial custody (with the right to use the vehicle, but without changing it).

Car in the name of a deceased

The law also identifies the case if you drive the car registered to a deceased. Also in this case, if an heir drives the vehicle for a period of more than 30 days, he is obliged to update the Registration Card. the PRA issues the update slip in which the general information of the heir who uses the vehicle.

Car registered to a company

They can use the car or the vehicle in the name of a senior person without the obligation to update the Circulation Card those who carry out activities of road transport. Cases of use by a cohabiting family member are also excluded.

The obligation to update the Traffic Card also applies to professionals who use company cars

Instead, all the professionals that they use company cars of a Company. In particular, we read in the circular, “In the event that the holder of the registration certificate grants the use of his vehicle on loan for use to a third party, for a period exceeding 30 days, the borrower is obliged to notify the competent UMC (office of the Civil Motorization, ed) requesting the updating of the registration certificate “.

Instead “The members of the family unit are exempt from this obligation, provided they live together. However, there is nothing to prevent the registration of the registration certificate from being updated even in this case; in the absence of a specific prohibition, in fact, it is to be considered that the borrower has the right, without prejudice, otherwise, to the inapplicability of the envisaged sanctions “.

Car insurance loaned

If the loaned car is insured in case of car accident there are no problems. However, some legal quibbles are worth keeping in mind. If the driver is responsible for what happened on Civil Code establishes that the owner of the vehicle concerned has strict liability.

In any case, the insurance will cover every expense but the actual owner will see an increase the class of meritwith a probable increase of insurance premium to be paid the following year.

In the event of an accident involving a loaned car, the insurance covers the damage

If the person to whom you have lent the car suffers an accident without any fault, the insurance will compensate both the owner of the car and, in the event of injury, the friend or family member to whom the car was lent.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 FINES FOR ROAD INFRINGEMENTS

👉 DRIVING LICENSE UPDATES

👉 Notification of who was driving license points deduction

👉 NOTICE OF THE ROAD CODE Stay up to date on all the news concerning the Highway Code.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK