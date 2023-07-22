Home page World

Emergency services at the scene of the accident on the Schützenplatz. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Serious incident at the auto show: In Hanover, a car drives into a crowd after a technical defect. According to the police, five people were injured, including two seriously injured.

Hanover – At a car show on the Schützenplatz in Hanover, a car drove into a group of people. Five people were injured, a police spokeswoman said. According to initial findings, two of them are said to have been seriously injured. The spokeswoman said it was an accident.

According to initial findings, there was a technical defect in the car concerned. The alleged driver of the car is known. Police and rescue workers are on site. The police wrote on Twitter of a “major police operation”.

According to the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung”, the “Street Mag Show” took place on the Schützenplatz – according to the city of Hanover, a show at which American cars from the 1930s to 1980s are presented. dpa