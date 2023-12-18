Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

US President Joe Biden (center) was still standing on the street when a silver-colored car crashed into a Secret Service SUV around 40 meters away. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/afp

A vehicle rams an SUV from the US President's column. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden remain uninjured.

Wilmington – A loud bang, startled security forces and a surprised president: In the US state of Delaware, a car crashed into a vehicle in the US president's motorcade Joe Biden cracked. According to US media reports, the US President and First Lady Jill Biden were uninjured.

The incident occurred New York Times according to a visit by the president to his campaign headquarters in his home town of Wilmington. There they had dinner with members of his campaign team and discussed, among other things, the president's poor poll numbers.

Car crashes into Biden's security convoy – US President uninjured

Biden was leaving the downtown building when a silver sedan plowed into a Secret Service SUV about 40 meters away. According to the TV station, he had CNN the presidential motorcade shielded at an intersection. The impact caused a loud bang. Biden, who was speaking to the press, looked up in surprise. Secret Service security guards immediately escorted him to a waiting vehicle.

At the same time, other Secret Service security forces jumped into action, forcing the silver sedan away, surrounding the vehicle, drawing their weapons and demanding that the driver hold up his hands. This one got loud CNN result immediately. The motorcade then left with Biden.

Accident sends Biden team into a tizzy

It was probably just an accident in rainy weather. A spokesman for the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president, said there was “no security interest” in the incident. “The presidential motorcade left without incident.”

A White House official said the president and his wife, Jill Biden, are doing well. They were driven back to their home in Wilmington. The Bidens have lived in Wilmington in the east coast state of Delaware for decades. The 81-year-old Biden wants to join the US election 2024 seek a second term next November. (cs/dpa/afp)

