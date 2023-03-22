The car racing they are competitive events in which the participants, i.e. the drivers, compete against each other at the wheel of cars, motorcycles or other motor vehicles specially prepared for competitions and equipped with fittings for the safety of drivers and navigators. In order to race, the drivers must have a valid Driver’s License with a valid sports medical certificate.

Car competitions can be of different types, such as circuit racing, rally racing or hill climbing.

In circuit racing, the participants race and compete on a closed course, often in a winding track or an oval, trying to complete the pre-set number of laps before the other competitors.

This track can also be built in the city using roads normally open to traffic, such as the Eur circuit in Rome where Formula E races.

In rally racingcars run up public roads, paved or dirt roadsoften traversing different landscapes and terrains, trying to complete the route in the shortest time possible.

The uphill racesinstead, they see the competitors compete on a mountain track, trying to reach the top in the shortest time possible.

Auto racing is very popular all over the world and attracts a huge crowd of enthusiasts and spectators. Car racing is also a major development laboratory for the automotive industrywhere new components and technologies are tested to improve vehicle performance.

