From: Maximilian Kettenbach, Alina Schröder

A car exploded at the US-Canada border. Two people die. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Update from November 22nd, 7:11 a.m.: Now further information about the incident is coming to light. The authorities now say that the car coming from the USA raced towards a border crossing into Canada, was thrown tens of meters through the air and finally burst into flames. The car flew over a fence and – after being several meters in the air – exploded upon landing.

“When you see this video, your jaw will drop,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. What sounds like a Hollywood scene cost two people their lives. A border official apparently suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred in the city of Niagara Falls at the Rainbow Bridge, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday known in North America. It’s the most important family celebration in the USA – and the days surrounding the Thursday holiday are the busiest time of the year for travel. “Stress levels are already high. We have been on heightened alert since October 7th,” said Hochul, referring to the unprecedented massacre by Hamas terrorists in Israel and the global reaction to developments in the Middle East.

Several border crossings between Canada and the USA have now been closed, and train traffic between the US state of New York and Canada has also been stopped. US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament: “We are taking this extremely seriously.”

Update from November 22nd, 11:28 p.m.: Much is still unclear after the car explosion on the border between Canada and the USA. But the governor of the US state of New York, Kathy Hochu, said at a press conference that there was “currently no evidence of a terrorist attack,” according to CNN.

A Western New York native was involved in the Rainbow Bridge explosion, Hochul said during a news conference. A border guard working in the cabin was also injured.

Update from November 22nd, 10:32 p.m.: According to an eyewitness, the car in question flew several meters high through the air before the explosion at the US border. The vehicle was driving at high speed on the US side towards the border with Canada on Wednesday afternoon (local time), an eyewitness said in front of TV cameras. Then it flew three to four meters high through the air and finally exploded. It is a miracle that none of the border guards were seriously injured. US media reported that two occupants of the vehicle died in the explosion.

Debris and luggage lie in the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing. © Derek Gee/dpa

Between USA and Canada: Video shows car explosion at border crossing

Update from November 22nd, 9:45 p.m.: According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Buffalo International Airport is closed to inbound and outbound international flights. The closure will initially apply for two days CNN reported.

A video on Facebook shows the moment immediately after the detonation.

First report from November 22nd: Niagara Falls – The explosion is on the USA-Page happened on Wednesday (November 22nd) at 11:51 a.m. (local time) at the border crossing, the Rainbow Bridge, in the state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario near the famous Niagara Falls. The Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, announced this on Wednesday via the short message service X, formerly Twitter. According to a report, two people came from CNN killed in the process.

Car explodes on US-Canada border

The state police are working together with the Federal Police FBI’s terrorism unit to monitor all access routes to New York, Hochul said. There has so far been no information about victims or other damage. The FBI in Buffalo and the border transportation authority also confirmed the incident. The FBI in Buffalo said the incident was being investigated. Photos showed rubble and a heavy police presence at the border crossing. There were initially no further details about the incident. The Rainbow Bridge and three other border crossings were closed.

The US-Canada border crossing was closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. © Derek Gee/dpa

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said they were taking the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing “very seriously.” However, one does not want to speculate about possible backgrounds. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed his minister’s words, saying the explosion was “obviously a very serious situation.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Michael Novakhov wrote on Facebook that all local government offices in the immediate area of ​​the explosion had been closed and evacuated.

In addition, all vehicles at the Buffalo airport will be checked with bomb-sniffing dogs, a Department of Transportation official told reporters CNN. Travelers would also be checked. (asc/dpa)