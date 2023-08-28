Where do you race with cars a September and October 2023: the dates of the competitions of the International championshipsthe race calendar of the Formula 1 and those of the WEC, Indycar, Nascar, European Rally, VLN at the Nurburgring, Wrcof the National championships, from Rally and Regularity up to the climb and slalom. All appointments with Italian and international motorsport in the months of September and October, including the F1 Italian GP at Monzascheduled in weekend of 3 September.

Car races September 2023

Where you run in the month of September, car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.

International tenders September 2023

September 2-3 👉 Italy Monza F1-F2-F3

September 2-3 👉 Germany Oschersleben Nascar Whelen Euro Series

September 2-3 👉 Germany Hockenheim GT4 European Series

September 3 👉 USA Darlington Raceway Nascar Cup Series

September 3 👉 USA Portland International Raceway Indycar Series

September 7-10 👉 Greece Rally Acropolis WRC

September 8-10 👉 China Shanghai Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

September 9-10 👉 Germany Nürburgring 12h NLS6-7

September 9-10 👉 Belgium Zolder ETRC

September 10 👉 USA Kansas Speedway Nascar Cup Series

September 10 👉 USA Laguna Seca Raceway Indycar Series

September 15-17 👉 Spain Valencia Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

September 15-17 👉 Belgium SPA Ferrari Challenge Europe

September 15-17 👉 Australia Sandown Repco Supercars Championship

September 16 👉 USA Bristol Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

September 16-17 👉 Singapore Street Circuit F1

September 16-17 👉 Spain Barcelona Hankook 12h

September 16-17 👉 America TBC Grand Prix Extreme E

September 17 👉 USA Indianapolis Motor Speedway IMSA

September 17 👉 Italy Monza Formula Regional European Championship

September 22-23 👉 Germany Nürburgring NLS8

September 23-24 👉 Japan Suzuka F1

September 23-24 👉 France Le Mans Bugatti ETRC

September 24th 👉 USA Texas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

September 24th 👉 Belgium SPA European Le Mans Series

September 28 – October 1 👉 Chile Rally Chile WRC

September 30 – October 1 👉 Spain Barcelona GT4 European Series

30 September – 1 October 👉 Spain Jarama ETRC

The 2023 Formula 1 Italian GP will take place in Monza on 3 September

NATIONAL competitions September 2023

September 9 👉 Tazio Nuvolari Challenge LLCC

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga Championship Vel. Historic Car Circuit

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga Master Tricolore Prototypes

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga National GT Challenge

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga Italy Tourism Cup

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga RS Cup

September 10 👉 Vallelunga Formula Junior

September 10th 👉 Vallelunga Smart e-cup

September 10 👉 Red Bull Ring Clio Cup Italy

September 15-17 👉 Monza Italian GT Endurance Championship

September 15-17 👉 Monza Italian Sport Prototype Championship

September 15-17 👉 Monza Italian F4 – Euro 4

September 15-17 👉 Monza TCR Italy

September 16-17 👉 Monza Carrera Cup Italy

September 23 👉 Mugello Porsche Sports Cup Suisse

29 September – 1 October 👉 Mugello Italian GT Sprint Championship

29 September – 1 October 👉 Mugello Italian Sport Prototype Championship

29 September – 1 October 👉 Mugello Italian F4

29 September – 1 October 👉 Mugello Mini Challenge

September 29 – October 1 👉 Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily

Rally/Regularity September 2023

September 1-3 👉 Rally Casciana Terme

September 1-3 👉 Piancavallo Rally

September 2-3 👉 22nd city of Lumezzane

September 2-3 👉 Veglio Trophy 4×4

September 8-9 👉 Rally 1000 miles

September 10th 👉 5th Trophy 1st Redoubt Off-Road Club

September 14-17 👉 33rd Nuvolari Grand Prix

September 15-16 👉 Rally dei Nuraghi and Vermentino

September 15-16 👉 Valle d ‘ Aosta Rally

September 15-16 👉 Appennino Reggiano Rally

September 15-17 👉 Historic Elba Rally

September 16-17 👉 4th Baja Vermentino

September 22-24 👉 Porta del Gargano Rally

22-24 September 👉 “Villa d’Este” Rally

September 22-24 👉 Dolomites Rally

September 23-24 👉 Tyrrhenian Rally

September 23-24 👉 The Classic Brand

September 29-30 👉 Rallye Sanremo

29 September – 1 October 👉 City of Pistoia Rally

There are many appointments with national rallies on the calendar in September

Ascent/Slalom September 2023

September 1-2 👉 5th Formula Challenge sea and engines

September 1-3 👉 65th Mount Erice

September 2-3 👉 8th Curinghese Slalom

September 2-3 👉 Rallycross Fuglau

September 8-10 👉 68th Nissena Cup

September 16-17 👉 10th Colli Euganei City of Este Slalom

September 22-24 👉 Bologna Raticosa

29 September – 1 October 👉 36th Maxislalom Salerno-Croce di Cava

Drift/Acceleration September 2023

September 8-10 👉 Rivanazzano Dragway Hills Race

Car races October 2023

Where you run in the month of October, car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.

International tenders October 2023

October 1 👉 USA Talladega Superspeedway Nascar Cup Series

October 5-8 👉 Australia Mount Panorama Repco Supercars Championship

October 6-7 👉 Germany Nürburgring NLS9

October 7-8 👉 Hungary IV Rally Hungary ERC

October 7-8 👉 Qatar Losail F1

October 7-8 👉 South Africa Cape Town World RX

October 8 👉 USA Charlotte Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

October 14 👉 USA Road Atlanta Raceway IMSA

October 14-15 👉 Belgium Zolder Nascar Whelen Euro Series

October 15th 👉 USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

October 15 👉 Holland Zandvoort Formula Regional European Championship

October 20 👉 Portugal Algarve European Le Mans Series

October 21-22 👉 USA Circuit of Americas F1

October 22nd 👉 Portugal Portimao 4H European Le Mans Series

October 22 👉 USA Homestead-Miami Speedway Nascar Cup Series

October 22nd 👉 Germany Hockenheim Formula Regional European Championship

October 26-29 👉 Germany Rally of Central Europe WRC

October 27-29 👉 Australia Surfers Paradise Repco Supercars Championship

October 28-29 👉 Mexico Autodromo Rodriguez F1

October 28-29 👉 Japan Suzuka Super Formula Championship

October 28-29 👉 Italy Vallelunga GT4 European Series

October 29 👉 USA Martinsville Speedway Nascar Cup Series

In October, the Qatar F1 GP returns to the Losail circuit

NATIONAL competitions October 2023

October 1 👉 Imola Time Attack Italy

October 8th 👉 Mugello Championship Vel. Historic Car Circuit

October 8 👉 Mugello National Gt Challenge

October 8 👉 Mugello Italian Tourism Cup

October 8 👉 Mugello Formula Junior

October 8 👉 Smart e-cup mansion

October 8th 👉 Paul Ricard Clio Cup Italy

October 13-15 👉 Vallelunga Italian GT Endurance Championship

October 13-15 👉 Vallelunga Italian Sport Prototype Championship

October 13-15 👉 Vallelunga Italian F4

October 13-15 👉 Vallelunga TCR Italy

October 22 👉 Varano Coppa Italia Turismo Endurance

October 22 👉 Varano Formula Junior

October 27-29 👉 Imola Italian GT Sprint Championship

October 27-29 👉 Imola TCR Italy

October 27-29 👉 Vallelunga 6H GT4

October 28th 👉 Misano Porsche Sports Cup Suisse

October 28-29 👉 Imola Mini Challenge

October 29 👉 Imola Clio Cup Italy

Rally/Regularity October 2023

October 6-8 👉 Tap Rally

October 6-8 👉 Historic Sanremo Rally

October 7-8 👉 FIF Trophy 5th Memorial Massimo Oppici

October 8th 👉 1st City of Bologna Trophy

October 12-15 👉 Targa Florio Classica

October 13-14 👉 City of Bassano Rally

October 21-22 👉 Marche Rally

October 21-22 👉 32nd Baja delle Marche

The Targa Florio Classica 2023 is scheduled for the weekend of 15 October in Sicily

Ascent/Slalom October 2023

October 6-8 👉 Faro Pesaro Cup

October 7-8 👉 14th Santamaria challenge – Airola

October 14-15 👉 28th Slalom Torregrotta-Roccavaldina

October 20-22 👉 Ascent of the Cost

October 21-22 👉 Rallycross Maggiora

October 28-29 👉 15th Slalom city of Avola

Drift/Acceleration October 2023

October 29 👉 Varano Round 5 Italian Drifting Championship

Read also,

👉 Car racing calendars the dates 2023

👉 Formula 1 Race Calendar 2023

👉 Moto GP 2023 Race Calendar

👉 WRC 2023 calendar

👉 Formula E 2023 calendar

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK