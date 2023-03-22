Where cars race in March 2023, the dates of the races International championships with Formula1, Indycar, Nascar, European Rally, VLN at the Nurburgring, Wrc, dei National championships (whose competitions mostly start between April and May), from Rally and Regularity to uphill and slalom.

Car races March

Where we run in the month of March, the car races, the car races scheduled and on the calendar this month.

International tenders

March 5th Bahrain Sakhir F1-F2-F3

March 5th USA Streets of St. Petersburg Indycar Series

March 5th USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

March 10-12 Australia Newcastle Repco Supercars Championship

March 11-12 Portugal Rally Serras De Fafe European Rally Championship

12 USA March Phoenix Raceway Nascar Cup Series

March 17th USA Sebring 1000km WEC

March 17-18 Nurburgring NLS1 VLN

March 18th USA Sebring 12H IMSA

March 19th USA Atlanta Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

March 19th Saudi Arabia Jeddah F1-F2

March 19th Mexico Rally of Mexico WRC

March 24-25 Spain Valencia Ferrari Challenge Europe Round 1

March 25th Brazil Sao Paulo Formula E

March 26th USA Circuit of the Americas Nascar Cup Series

30 -2/Apr Australia Albert Park Repco Supercars Championship

31/Mar-1/Apr Nurburgring NLS2 VLN

31/Mar-2/Apr Czech Republic Valasska Rally Valmez European Rally Trophy

Formula 1 races 2023

NATIONAL competitions

March 12th Mugello Time Attack Italy

March 18th Mugello LLCC

March 19th Individual Race Attack Mansion

March 24-26 Mugello Hankook 12h From Mugello

March 25-26 Fanelli track 7th Formula Challenge Magna Grecia

March 25-26 Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily

31/Mar-2/Apr Vallelunga Vallelunga Racing Weekend

31/Mar-2/Apr Mugello Mugello Classic

Mugello Hankook 12h of Mugello Porsche and Mercedes in action

Rally/Regularity

10-11/Tues 13th Italian Baja Di Primavera – Artugna Race

10-12/Tues Rally Il Ciocco and Valle Del Serchio CIAR

10-12/Tues Rally Il Ciocco CRZ

11-12/Tues 4th I Baroni 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 EXTREME FIF Trophy

17-19/Tues Rally Val d’Orcia CIRT

18-19/Tues 1st Regularity Sport Del Sulcis Iglesiente

18-19/Tues 1st Historical Rally Of Sulcis Iglesiente

18-19/Tues 1 Rally Sulcis Iglesiente NOT TITLED NATIONAL RALLY

18-19/Tues 6 Vineyards Monferrini NOT TITLED NATIONAL RALLY

18-19/Tues Foresti Trophy 2023 CLASSIC REGULARITY AS

24-25/Tues 1st Benaco Regularity Sport

24-25/Tues 2nd Historic Benaco Rally

24-25/Tues 19th Benacvs Rally CRZ

25-26/Tues 1st Trophy Club Scanno Fuoristrada TRIAL 4X4 FIF

25-26/Tues 1st Club Lamone Trophy 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 FIF

25-26/Tues 5th Gladiator Trophy 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 FIF

25-26/Tues 1st Rock Rally

26/Mar 9th Camunia Rally

30/Mar-1/Apr Sorrento Roads TOURIST REGULARITY AS

Climb/Slalom

March 24-26 2nd Consuma Cup Trophy

March 26th 57th CIVSA Consuma Cup

31 Mar-2/Apr 61st Alghero Scala Piccada CIVM

All 2023 races, F1, Moto GP, WRC and Formula E calendars

The article Auto races March 2023, where the dates are run comes from newsauto.it.

