Where cars race in March 2023, the dates of the races International championships with Formula1, Indycar, Nascar, European Rally, VLN at the Nurburgring, Wrc, dei National championships (whose competitions mostly start between April and May), from Rally and Regularity to uphill and slalom.
International tenders
March 5th Bahrain Sakhir F1-F2-F3
March 5th USA Streets of St. Petersburg Indycar Series
March 5th USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
March 10-12 Australia Newcastle Repco Supercars Championship
March 11-12 Portugal Rally Serras De Fafe European Rally Championship
12 USA March Phoenix Raceway Nascar Cup Series
March 17th USA Sebring 1000km WEC
March 17-18 Nurburgring NLS1 VLN
March 18th USA Sebring 12H IMSA
March 19th USA Atlanta Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
March 19th Saudi Arabia Jeddah F1-F2
March 19th Mexico Rally of Mexico WRC
March 24-25 Spain Valencia Ferrari Challenge Europe Round 1
March 25th Brazil Sao Paulo Formula E
March 26th USA Circuit of the Americas Nascar Cup Series
30 -2/Apr Australia Albert Park Repco Supercars Championship
31/Mar-1/Apr Nurburgring NLS2 VLN
31/Mar-2/Apr Czech Republic Valasska Rally Valmez European Rally Trophy
NATIONAL competitions
March 12th Mugello Time Attack Italy
March 18th Mugello LLCC
March 19th Individual Race Attack Mansion
March 24-26 Mugello Hankook 12h From Mugello
March 25-26 Fanelli track 7th Formula Challenge Magna Grecia
March 25-26 Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily
31/Mar-2/Apr Vallelunga Vallelunga Racing Weekend
31/Mar-2/Apr Mugello Mugello Classic
Rally/Regularity
10-11/Tues 13th Italian Baja Di Primavera – Artugna Race
10-12/Tues Rally Il Ciocco and Valle Del Serchio CIAR
10-12/Tues Rally Il Ciocco CRZ
11-12/Tues 4th I Baroni 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 EXTREME FIF Trophy
17-19/Tues Rally Val d’Orcia CIRT
18-19/Tues 1st Regularity Sport Del Sulcis Iglesiente
18-19/Tues 1st Historical Rally Of Sulcis Iglesiente
18-19/Tues 1 Rally Sulcis Iglesiente NOT TITLED NATIONAL RALLY
18-19/Tues 6 Vineyards Monferrini NOT TITLED NATIONAL RALLY
18-19/Tues Foresti Trophy 2023 CLASSIC REGULARITY AS
24-25/Tues 1st Benaco Regularity Sport
24-25/Tues 2nd Historic Benaco Rally
24-25/Tues 19th Benacvs Rally CRZ
25-26/Tues 1st Trophy Club Scanno Fuoristrada TRIAL 4X4 FIF
25-26/Tues 1st Club Lamone Trophy 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 FIF
25-26/Tues 5th Gladiator Trophy 4×4 TRIAL 4X4 FIF
25-26/Tues 1st Rock Rally
26/Mar 9th Camunia Rally
30/Mar-1/Apr Sorrento Roads TOURIST REGULARITY AS
Climb/Slalom
March 24-26 2nd Consuma Cup Trophy
March 26th 57th CIVSA Consuma Cup
31 Mar-2/Apr 61st Alghero Scala Piccada CIVM
All 2023 races, F1, Moto GP, WRC and Formula E calendars
