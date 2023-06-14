Home page World

Here the car breaks through the station door, a person is hit. © Screenshot Video Fabriano Note/Facebook

Incredible accident in the province of Marche in Italy: A 78-year-old crashed her small car through a train station building. The outcome of the accident borders on a miracle.

Fabriano – Tuesday afternoon in the tranquil town of Fabriano (29,000 inhabitants) in Italy, a good 90 kilometers west of the coastal town of Ancona on the Adriatic Sea. It’s raining, the people in the offices are looking forward to the end of the day, the shops are waiting for the customers who want to buy something to eat on the way home.

Suddenly, around 4:30 p.m., a silver-colored Nissan Micra made its way through the streets without paying any attention to the traffic. Surveillance cameras recorded what was happening: At an intersection, another driver was just able to brake when the car drove through from the left without stopping. The small silver car then drives straight to the station building. A traveler is standing at the large glass entrance door in the reception hall.

Italy: Car crashes into the entrance hall out of nowhere

Suddenly, out of nowhere, the Nissan crashes through the window, shards fly through the air, the Nissan grabs the woman and throws her to the side. The small car then continues on its way through the corridor of the station, where other passengers are waiting for their trains on the benches at the side.

They hear the noise, jump up, the car races through the middle of the people and rams the next window that leads onto the platform. Here the car breaks through the next pane, someone waiting saves himself by jumping to the side, the Nissan finally crashes onto the first platform and stands next to the platform as if it were a train.

The car finally stopped on the first track. © Gianluca Fenucci/Facebook

Pensioner loses control of car – “It could have ended in a massacre”

Where the accident happened is still a mystery: Italian media reports that the pensioner lost control of the car, others speak of a medical emergency. The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, as was the driver of the accident. According to centropagina.it, there is no mortal danger for either of them.

The track was immediately closed to train traffic if a train had just entered. it would certainly have ended badly for the 78-year-old. "It could have ended in a massacre, but it ended well again," Mayor Daniela Ghergo commented on the event when she got an impression of what was happening on site. "It's a miracle that nothing more happened."

