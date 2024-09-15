Car quiz | Think you know the go-to games of the 90s? This visa will make even the most knowledgeable person hard

Car quiz|HS’s car quiz this time asks tough questions about cars from the 90s. For those hungry for nostalgia, there are 20 questions that only a few can answer with clean sheets

The 90s not generally considered the golden age of automotive design. Many spending games of that time look downright boring compared to the achievements of the previous decades. This era started with depressed moods, but soon changed to optimism.

Technical development was rapid in the 90s, and various types of electronics began to appear in cars. In the 90s, high-performance car models emerged, the design of which had utilized technology tested in racing. Car models started to be comfortable and easy to drive starting with small family car models.

The glory days of American cars were already consigned to history. Behind Rapako, oversized car models were still manufactured, which were no longer available for sale elsewhere. European and Japanese models took over markets around the world. The internationalization of South Korea’s automotive industry also began in earnest. No one had heard of Chinese cars or the electrification of cars yet.

Test your knowledge in the latest HS car quiz. Later in the fall, the car quiz series will also focus on cars from other decades.