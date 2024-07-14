Car quiz | The July car quiz is here: Only a real car connoisseur will get full marks

Car quiz|Attention those interested in tin cows! The picture quiz about old cars is here again.

Pspecial HS’s car quiz presents 20 different driving games from over the decades in the form of pictures and questions. As many cars from as many different car manufacturers as possible have been selected for the photo collection. Many of these cars definitely have their place in the history of the automotive world, but there are also a few rarities that have been lost in the mists of history.

In the early days of motoring, the so-called cars were rather horseless carriages. In the T-Ford era, four-wheeled creations were already clearly recognizable as cars. In the following decades, the ideas of car engineers and designers were allowed to run wild quite freely. If someone today got their head around designing a 1959 Cadillac, they would run into fierce opposition. The authorities and environmental organizations would not allow such detachment.

HS’s car quiz has collected interesting examples of cars from the past. Take the test and find out if you are an expert in the field of motorized movement or right out in the yard in the world of tin cows.