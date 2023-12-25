Car quiz | If you get 20/20 correct on this test, it's time to draw the lottery

Do you know old cars? Real rarities were selected for the photo collection presenting vintage cars

Again it's time to visit the virtual car museum. HS's car quiz, which ran for several episodes, will be continued again. The pictures and questions span between the years 1886 and 1989.

Do you know the history of the British Rover or do you have the nipple knowledge of Yankee irons from the past years? There are also challenges for those who know everything about car history. A few super rarities have been included. The picture quiz is not the easiest, but by ruling out the answer options or by sheer luck, you can get surprisingly far.