In the 2023 consultative period, car registrations by private individuals with VAT number they saw a growth of 17.4% compared to the previous year, with 191,410 carsapproaching the levels of 2015. In this market segment, it is also worth highlighting the good sales performance of electric cars over 7% share, almost double the total of private buyers.

How many cars with VAT number were sold in 2023

Cars sold in 2023 with VAT number were 191.410. The results, elaborated by the UNRAE Study and Statistics Center in collaboration with ISTAT, indicated a growth slightly lower than the general market (+19.1%), but higher than the total of private individuals (+13.4%). The share of registrations by private individuals with VAT numbers compared to the total of private individuals rose to 21.7% from 20.9% in 2022.

The financing in leasing grew in 2023, used in 17.8% of car purchases by private individuals with VAT numbers (+2.2 pp), compared to 3.9% of the total private market.

Who buys cars with VAT number

In 2023, the turnover generated by purchases by private individuals with VAT numbers increased by 29.4%, reaching 7.03 billion euros. The Individual businesses confirmed themselves as the most representative category in the purchase of new cars, with a growth of 21.4% and a share that rose to 61.2% (+2.1 pp).

THE Professionals confirmed their second place, with a growth in registrations of 14.3% and a share that fell to 21%, with Law Firms and Accountants respectively at 4.2% and 2.7%. Following are the Sales agents they Farmerswith shares of 10.4% and 7.4% respectively and volumes growing by 7.6% and 9.3%.



Furthermore, the band of 30-45 year oldsat 27.6% (+0.4 pp on 2022), was confirmed as the most representative among registrations of private individuals with VAT number. The following band follows 46-55 years old at 27.4% (-0.5 pp on 2022) and that of 56-65 years old at 24.9% (+0.2 pp on 2022). The over 65 rose to 15.0% (+0.6 pp) while young people fell to 5.1% (-0.1 pp). The last two groups are less representative in the world of self-employed workers compared to the total private sector.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

The hybrid cars have consolidated their first position among purchases by private individuals with VAT numbers, rising to 36.8% share (+1.7 pp compared to 2022). The engine gas remained stable at 25.8%while the diesel dropped 4.8 points, stopping at 16.6%. In the total private channel, the petrol engine held a share of almost 24 points higher than diesel (33.6% vs 9.9%). Among private individuals with VAT number, the LPG reached 9.7%with an increase of 0.9 points compared to the previous year, but with a higher share in the total private sector.

Power supplies % total private % private individuals with VAT number % society Gas 33.6 25.8 19.0 Diesel 9.9 16.6 26.2 LPG 14.1 9.7 4.5 Methane 0.1 0.1 0.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) 36.3 36.8 38.2 petrol+electric 33.5 29.0 20.4 diesel+electric 2.8 7.8 17.8 Hybrid electr. plug-ins (PHEV+REx) 2.4 3.8 5.9 petrol+electric 2.3 3.5 5.0 diesel+electric 0.1 0.3 0.9 Electric (BEV) 3.6 7.1 6.1 Total ECV (BEV+PHEV+REx) 6.0 10.9 12.0 Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

The methane dropped 0.7 points, falling to 0.1%while 100% electric BEV cars gained 2.8 points of share, rising to 7.1%almost double the 3.6% of total private buyers. Finally, the cars plug-in have maintained a stable share at 3.8%however higher than that of the total private sector.

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

