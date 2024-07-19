Booking and purchasing anew car online are two processes that are increasingly widespread thanks to digitalization and the growing trust in online sales channels. In the case of cars, we start from reservation online to get to the final stage where the actual purchase is finalized.

There online booking of a car on the manufacturer’s portal usually goes through 4 phases: the selection of the vehicle, the customized configuration, the actual booking and the subsequent confirmation of availability, which will then be followed by the stipulation of the sales contract with the dealer (or agent).

PHASE 1 – Vehicle Selection: Shoppers can browse manufacturer or dealer websites to explore available models, specifications, customization options, and pricing.

PHASE 2 – Custom Configuration: Many sites offer configuration tools that allow you to customize your car by choosing from various engines, colors, interiors, and accessories.

PHASE 3 – Reservation: once you have selected the model and configured it according to your preferences, you can book the car by paying a deposit. Reservations can be made via an online form and often require a nominal fee or deposit.

PHASE 4 – Confirm availablity: After booking, the dealer confirms the availability of the vehicle and the delivery times.

Dacia also recently launched in Italy the possibility of booking a car online with the DOBA service (DACIA Omnichannel Business Acceleration). Let’s find out how this new service works.

Through the online service “DOBA” from DACIA it is possible to book the new Dacia Duster And Spring already in the launch phase, with a future extension to the entire range. This service does not replace the purchase phase to be completed in dealershipbut it offers a convenient option to quickly block a specific car, such as a pre-configured prompt delivery.

Booking a new Dacia car is done online on DACIA website. In the dedicated section In the service you select the model you are interested in and decide whether to configure the vehicle or choose a fixed configuration for a priority delivery.

Next you need to create an account My DACIA to monitor the order and choose the dealership where to complete the purchase. The reservation requires a deposit of 150 euros via Stripe, which will be returned. After booking, a DACIA Guide provides further information and the dealership contacts the customer to finalize the order.

Dacia Duster and Spring delivery priority

The new 2024 models available for theorder online they are the new ones Duster and Spring 100% electric. The reservation ensures that the user receives the same purchasing conditions expected at the time of online configuration.

For the Duster, in particular, the DOBA service guarantees the delivery priority compared to factory orders if the customer chooses one of the pre-configurations available on the Dacia website.

