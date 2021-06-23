Buying a car Suzuki it is very beneficial thanks to offers provided for by the new loan Suzuki Solutions, in partnership with Agos, will give that offers the opportunity to choose, for the first time, the deadline a 48 months. This plan, which supports the existing ones a 24, 30 and 36 months, offers a new way of distributing installments. At the end of the plan there are three options: change the car with a new Suzuki, return it or keep it, paying one final maxirata or refinancing the relative amount, which corresponds to “Guaranteed Future Value” by Suzuki.

Also until the end of July those who subscribe to a Suzuki Solutions loan receive a free routine maintenance package, with the first three free coupons at the network from Suzuki Official Dealers.

Suzuki car financing Suzuki Solutios

Suzuki Solutions car financing is very beneficial and provides advance upon signing the contract e pay the remaining amount in convenient monthly installments (24, 30, 36 or 48 months).

Suzuki Solutios at 48 months, with the first three free coupons.

The amount of these varies according to the model chosen, the time horizon considered, the amount financed, which can go from 3,000 to 64,600 Euros and the services requested, starting from 99 Euro per month (with a TAN of 4.95% and a maximum APR of 7.27%).

The new loans that are developed over four years can be adapted to different needs by virtue of three kilometric bands. The plans can integrate various ancillary services on request, for an even more precise a priori definition of expenses. The product that bears the name of Solutions NoProblem includes, for example, theft and fire insurance, to which various optional coverages can be added, from vandalism to kasko.

The Suzuki loan offer provides for installments up to a maximum of 48 months

Solutions Warranty extends the official warranty from three to five years, an interesting factor especially for those who are already planning to redeem the car.

Financing Suzuki Noproblem and Suzuki Warranty

This opportunity is offered on two very advantageous campaigns: Suzuki Noproblem is Suzuki Warranty. The first formula, at Suzuki dealerships adhering to the initiative, provides a three-year insurance package, against total and partial fire, theft, theft and robbery.

Suzuki Vitara Hybrid with automatic gearbox VIDEO

There Warranty formula extends the official guarantee of the car up to five years Suzuki loans can be requested up to a maximum of 35,000 euros, repayable from 3 to 7 years. Once the regular payment of the first six installments has been made, AGOS can be agreed for redefine the amount of the same installments and / or the duration of the plan within the contractual limits.

Financing for the purchase of a Suzuki car can be requested up to a maximum of 35,000 Euros

The change can be made up to three times during the loan, provided that at least six months elapse between one request for variation and the next. AGOS loans, available in Suzuki promotions, have advantageous and affordable rates: TAN most common a 4.97% is APR most common a 7.38%.

Suzuki financing for online purchase with Smart Buy

Agos loans in the formulas Suzuki NoProblem is Suzuki Warranty with the first installment of 180 days, they can also be subscribed by those who choose to book their new car using the program Suzuki Smart Buy. This purchase formula was developed by Suzuki Italy to limit the inconvenience due to lockdown linked to Covid-19.

By joining the Suzuki Smart Buy program, you can also request the contextual activation of a loan thanks to the implementation of the web platform Agos Self.

Once registration on the Suzuki site, the whole procedure is completed in a streamlined and intuitive way. After accessing the web store, the desired model is selected, the most convenient dealership is identified and the reservation is completed by paying a deposit of 500 € with PayPal.

Suzuki Across Hybrid Plug-in VIDEO

At this point, if you are interested in buying the car with a loan, you can use the Agos Self platform for uploading the file through an easy wizard.

Suzuki Financing Conditions

Loans provided by Agos Ducato Spa. Advertising message for promotional purposes. For pre-contractual information, ask the point of sale for the document “Basic European information on consumer credit” (SECCI) and a copy of the contractual text.

Unless approved by Agos Ducato SpA

The Suzuki Dealership Network participating in the initiative operates as a NON-exclusive credit intermediary.

AGOS FINANCING EXCHANGE INSTALLMENT

The loan flexibility options can be exercised in compliance with the limits indicated in the contract and in the information brochure available at the concessionaire (e.g. in the event of regular payments and reimbursement by direct debit in an SDD current account) and cannot be combined. The deferral of the first generates interest.

AGOS FORMULA SUZUKI SOLUTIONS FUNDING

Example of financing referred to SWIFT HYBRID 1.2 COOL 2WD MT (IPT, ELT and metal paint excluded): list price € 17,490 – contribution offered by the Dealership network € 2,600 = promotional price € 14,890 – with an advance of € 5,700 Financing of € 9,190 * (total amount of credit) in 48 installments of € 99 + final installment of € 6,367.77 (coinciding with the so-called “SUZUKI Guaranteed Future Value”). First installment in 30 days. FIXED TAN 5.01% – APR 6.85%. The APR represents the total cost of the credit expressed as an annual percentage and includes: interest, costs for the preliminary activity € 300, stamp duty on the loan € 16, stamp duty on annual and severance statements € 2 (for amounts exceeding € 77.47), monthly management fee € 3.40 – total amount due (total amount of credit + total cost of credit) for Maxirata Option € 11,308.37. Within 45 days from the expiry of the Maxirata, the Customer, as an alternative to the balance of the same, will be able to pay in installments (total amount due maximum: € 11,905.60 and Taeg Massimo: 7.13%)). Offer valid until 30/06/2021. Advertising message for promotional purposes. For pre-contractual information, ask the point of sale for the document “Basic European information on consumer credit” (SECCI) and a copy of the contractual text.

Subject to approval by Agos Ducato SpA The SUZUKI Dealership Network operates as a NON-exclusive credit intermediary. The participating Dealership, in the case of the Maxirata Option, offers you the possibility to return the vehicle or replace it under the conditions and within the limits specified in the documentation regulating the “SUZUKI Guaranteed Future Value” initiative, in this case providing for the payment of the Maxirata (coinciding with the so-called “Guaranteed Future Value”).

* The amount of the loan depends on the price of the vehicle as agreed between the Customer and the participating Dealership, depending on any discounts applied.

For more information ask the Dealership. ** The “maintenance included” offer, valid until 30/06/2021, includes the first 3 routine maintenance interventions as required by the use and maintenance booklet of the model. On Swift Hybrid 4 × 4 ALLGRIP technology available only on Top versions. 4 × 4 ALLGRIP technology not available on Swace. On Across available 4 × 4 E-Four technology. All the details on the advantages and promotions applicable to the individual models are available at the dealerships or on the suzuki.it website. The images of the cars are purely indicative.

The free warranty extension for the fourth and fifth year is an offer managed directly by the Suzuki dealers participating in the initiative, to which you can contact for more information.

The gift of total and partial theft and fire insurance for 3 years is an offer from Suzuki dealers participating in the Suzuki Italia initiative in collaboration with FP Insurance Srl insurance broker and AVIVA Italia SpA Insurance Company

Before joining / signing up, carefully read the information booklet available from the participating dealerships. Suzuki does not act as an insurance intermediary.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 All news and news from Suzuki

👉 SUZUKI price list 👉 SUZUKI used car ads

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic newsletter of Newsauto HERE “

👉 Leave a comment on ours FORUM!