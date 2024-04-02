Not just Tesla, BYD, Great Wall and Chery; the list of car brands interested in producing cars in Italy would be longer. They would even be fine 8 brands in fact those interested in evaluating the construction of a factory in our country, according to what was stated by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursus.

Italy attractive

The minister spoke on the topic of automotive production throughout the country on the sidelines of a meeting meeting with Stellantis and in response to the stalemate that has arisen in the negotiations with the group led by Carlos Tavares. “Even other manufacturers who do not yet have sites in Europe know that European politics is changing, therefore several car manufacturers without production sites in the EU I'm looking for“, Urso explained.

8 brands affected

Who continued by bringing up our country. “Italy is a very attractive country because it is the only one with just one car manufacturer”, explained the Minister of Business and Made in Italy at the end of the Stellantis table in Melfi with the unions. And he finally concluded: “To date, I think the number of car manufacturers that have approached this ministry is now 6-7, also 8“.