According to the National Association of Companies in the Automotive Industry (ANFIA) production in the automotive sector in the first half of 2022 is down by 11% compared to 2019, last year of comparison without the Covid pandemic and the chip crisis in the middle. After an overall positive May, the data returned to negative ground in June (-16.4%) and this leads to a first half of -3% compared to 2021.

“The production of motor vehicles suffers the most, while components hold up and indeed see their volumes increase, albeit slightly, compared to 2021. The automobile manufacturing index, as evidenced by ANFIA, records a negative variation of 25, 2% in June on the same month of 2021 and a decrease of 8.1% in the first six months of the year compared to the semester of last year. The sector of the manufacture of bodywork for motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 7.5% in the month but grew by 2% from January, the sector of the manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and engines recorded a contraction of 9.7% in June although it maintains the positive sign – plus 1% – in the cumulative 2022 compared to 2021. The final assembly of motor vehicles is therefore confirmed as the weakest point of the entire systemwith volumes in contraction for months“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

The president of Anfia Paolo Scudieri said: “It is important to create the conditions to increase national production to one million vehicles from the current 600,000. It is almost a doubling, it is a commitment that we ask politics, in view of the next elections, to make. The situation, as it stands, cannot last long. Our country must be competitive in the eyes of Stellantis thanks to the facilities existing in some areas, especially in the South“.

Stellantis, which manages the activities of brands such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati and Abarth, is by far the automotive group with the greatest interests in Italy, followed by the Motor Valley segment which however operates on smaller volumes.