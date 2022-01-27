The shortage of semiconductors and microchips on the one hand, the Coronavirus pandemic on the other: two factors that have hit hard the British automotive sector, which has exited battered from 2021. In particular the production segment: in the last twelve months fewer than 860,000 cars have been assembled across the UK, 7% less than those built in the previous year. Very worrying figures: it was from 1956 that the country had no such numbers, which do not even come close to the pre-pandemic ones.

At least, the forecasts in view of this 2022 seem to be positive: the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which released the data for last year, admitted to foresee a relaunch of production that will exceed 1 million vehicles. The factors that will allow this recovery will be two: on the one hand the alleviation of the situation linked to the shortage of components, on the other the reorganization of the British factories of many companies, including Stellantis and Honda, which will make them suitable for the construction of electric models. . We will see if this optimism will also be concretized in reality: the estimates made by the CEOs of many car manufacturers speak of a crisis in the supply chains that it will also continue into 2023for this reason it now becomes impossible to draw a well-defined forecast of what will happen.