The debate between the government and the unions on the issue is heated Italian automotive production. From this point of view, the Fim-Cisl data relating to the first nine months of the year show growth, but lower than expectations: we are talking about +10% compared to the same period of 2022, while in the middle of the year we were at + 16%. In terms of volumes, this limited increase is reflected in production estimates of 730,000 vehicles at the end of the year (of which 510,000 will be cars), and not 800,000 as previously predicted.

The CISL against the government

“From the government just chatter. A year after the settlement, nothing concrete has been seen for the auto industry”, the words reported in today’s edition of Repubblica by Ferdinando Uliano, the CISL’s number one automotive metalworker. In the sights of the union the Covenant for the car and its failure to materialize, despite the fact that it has been talked about for several months now: “First it was August, then September, now we are in October and he has not yet called us together with the other acronyms, Stellantis, the Regions and Anfia to share the objectives and the work plan to reach an agreement”.

Increase in production

The newspaper recalls that the pact born from the confrontation between the ministry and Stellantis envisages bringing the production of vehicles in Italy back to 1 million units over five years, therefore to 2028. But it cannot be ruled out, in the current state of affairs, one postponement of this deadline to 2030. Between cars and vans, Italian production of Stellantis should therefore rise by 270,000 units: “Going back to producing just one million cars in Italy is a ambitious target, but complicated to reach. Anything is possible, but I would prefer to have an ambitious but achievable work program. Instead I only register incomprehensible delays.”

Funds to be reused

The last point on which Uliano lashed out is the government’s inaction regarding the use of the remaining money from the automotive fund: we are talking about around 6.3 billion still stuck of the 8 allocated by the Draghi government. “Why not use them for interventions reindustrializations? A way to avoid the loss of jobs like at Marelli in Crevalcore”concluded the CISL’s number one automotive metalworker.