Car prices | Volkswagen is lowering the prices of its electric cars, you can immediately feel it in Finland

The tough economic times are reflected in the car trade: thousands of euros are disappearing from the prices of new cars from the German company Volkswagen.

Volkswagen is dropping the prices of its all-electric cars, and the effects are immediately felt in Finland.

A few thousand euros will mostly disappear from the prices of the German manufacturer's new cars, but in the Price List published on Tuesday, there are individual larger drops.

At the same time, Volkswagen joins the group of companies that hammer prices down. Inflation and interest rates hit new car sales, and Chinese brands are under pressure.

“All brands want to take care of their own competitiveness,” says the business director responsible for Volkswagen passenger cars Tommi Iiskonmäki From K-Auto.

The price drops that are starting now vary from country to country due to taxation, subsidies and logistical differences, Iiskonmäki continues.

Volkkari names his electric car with ID letters and a number. The prices and equipment levels of models 3, 4, 5 and 7 will be changed, except for the GTX sports versions.

Comparing new and old prices is made difficult by the fact that, for example, the website of the ID.4 SUV has had at least four different price lists this year.

Iiskonmäki says that the changes “clarify the collection”. He believes that the biggest comparable price drop can be seen in the ID.4's all-wheel drive. Its throw-in price is now 49,990 euros, a drop of four tons.

Autumn brought black clouds over the German giant. Volkswagen said in September cutting the production of one electric car, the ID.3. Reuters news agency told in Novemberthat a high cost structure has been imposed in the company's internal communication.

“If a car brand cuts production, it cannot be concluded that no one wants to buy a car. However, economic times have been better before, and that is reflected in the sale of new cars.”

The Volkswagen ID.3 was admired at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019.

The new ones prices are valid until further notice. Is there a risk of a cycle where buyers are left waiting for the next discount?

“I don't recognize the risk. Buying a car always starts with need.”

Volkswagen currently has a nine percent market share of new cars in Finland, it appears From the statistics of the Automotive Information Center. It takes third place in the share of brands, when all types of cars are taken into account, starting with gasoline engines. Above are Toyota and Škoda.

Volkswagen holds second place in the total number of fully electric cars, it turns out From the review of the Electronic Transport Association. There are more than 9,000 Volkswagen electric cars on Finnish roads. The number one brand is Tesla.

As a nuance The ID.3 car with the smallest battery is leaving the Suomen collection. It is a 45 kilowatt-hour version, which should cover just under 350 kilometers in good summer weather.

Volkkari seems to be turning its eyes to the next generation of small cars. The company is charging high expectations in the near future to ID.2. It is an electric car, the price of which is being tried in Europe to 25,000 euros.

There is a rumor mill in the car industry that Volkkari would start cooperating with the French company Renault. Renault is looking for a partner 20,000 euro electric car for Twingo Legend. Volkswagen did not comment on the rumors last week to the news agency Reuters.

European cooperation would create an interesting setup against Chinese electric cars, but for now, the car industry is itching for next year with the eyes of the Far East on its neck. How will the car sales go next year?

“That's a good question, even if it were a crystal ball,” says Iiskonmäki.

As a positive sign, he sees that the most common reference interest rates for loans, i.e. Euribor, are turning from their peak to a decline.

“My assessment is that the beginning of the year will be challenging, but overall next year the general economy will pick up.”

The first newly priced Volkswagens will be delivered to buyers in early spring.