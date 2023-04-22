The prices of new, semi-new (up to 3 years of use) and used (between 4 and 10 years of use) cars fell by up to 1.34% in March, according to a survey by KBB Brasil. Values ​​of zero km 2023 model year cars were down by 0.15 and prices for 2022 model year options were flat.

Among electric and hybrid vehicles, the model that had the greatest price variation for used cars (up to 3 years of use) was the Volvo C40, launched in 2022: 1.50%. The Renault Kwid E-Tech, launched last year, recorded a -7.58% drop in average price.

“The problem is that currently most Brazilian families are indebted and/or in default. In addition, we have increasingly high interest rates, making the granting of credit even more restricted. The credit limitation, added to the increase in vehicle prices and the stagnation of the average salary, reduced the purchasing power of Brazilians and, consequently, made the market retract”, explains Fernando Barros, Pricing and Validation manager at Cox Automotive do Brasil , in a note to the Motor Show portal.

For Barros, in the medium term, prices will continue to fall, with restricted credit and high interest rates.