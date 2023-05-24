New petrol cars will become approximately 2000 euros more expensive when the stricter European environmental standard Euro 7 is introduced from 2025. That is what ACEA, the European car manufacturers’ club, claims. Eight EU countries have turned against the new emissions standard this week.

The proposed Euro 7 emission rules will lead to direct costs for car manufacturers that are up to ten times higher than the European Commission’s projections, according to ACEA. This is the conclusion of a study by consultancy Frontier Economics commissioned by ACEA.

‘Costs for consumers even higher’

The direct cost for petrol cars and vans to comply with Euro 7 would be €1862 per vehicle, compared to the European Commission’s estimate of €184 per vehicle. Diesels would be 2629 euros more expensive to make.

Direct costs for buses and trucks would average €11,707 per vehicle, compared to a Commission estimate of €2,765, the study said. According to ACEA, the costs for consumers and businesses buying these vehicles are even higher.

Eight countries are against the introduction of Euro 7

If the European Commission’s proposal is approved, the strict Euro 7 standard will take effect from 1 July 2025 for new vehicles. However, eight European countries are already obstructing it. They signed a letter objecting to the legislation. These countries form a block large enough to prevent the regulation from being implemented. They advocate the complete abolition of Euro 7, it reports Automotive News.

Germany has not signed

These are France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia. Germany has not signed the document, although Transport Minister Volker Wissing has expressed strong skepticism about Euro 7. Germany was also one of the initiators of the successful attempt to allow internal combustion engines running on synthetic petrol after 2035 .

Cars must also continue to comply with the standards for twice as long, namely ten years

What is Euro 7?

The Euro 7 standard includes stricter requirements with regard to the amount of particulate matter that may be emitted by the combustion engines of passenger vehicles. The amount of nitrogen, ammonia, hydrocarbons and dust from brake discs and calipers, as well as tire wear, is also limited. Cars must also continue to meet those standards for twice as long, namely ten years and 200,000 kilometers. The Euro 7 regulations should help Europe to reduce CO2 emissions by 35 percent by 2035.

