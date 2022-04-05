How come, too washing the car by hand with the utmost care, wash after wash, they appear micro scratches and lines on the car body? The motivation is also due to the fact that when you empty the bucket used in washingon the bottom happen to find dirt residues, like loam. This is a clear sign that we are doing something wrong with the car wash.

In this guide let’s try to explain the correct procedure washing to avoid damage to the paintwork of the bodywork.

How to wash the car without scratching the paint

How to wash the car without scratching? Following the correct washing procedure, we start from cleaning of rims and tires and their decontamination. The next stage is the pre-wash: it is carried out before proceeding with manual washing with shampoo.

The pre-wash is important in order not to cause scratches on the bodywork

The pre-wash is the fundamental step that makes all the difference, because it allows you to remove up to80% of coarse dirt present on the bodywork, without mechanical action, therefore without touching it.

Car prewash how to do it?

Dirt particles stubbornly anchored to the bodywork, if a correct pre-wash is not carried out, will come during manual washing carried by the glove or from the washing sponge with the risk of create micro-scratches (called “swirls” in jargon) or worse deep scratches (called in jargon “rids”).

After the pre-wash, you can proceed with manual washing

Only after having carried out a correct pre-wash can you proceed with manual washing in total safety.

It is possible to dispense the product directly on the bodywork without wetting it first, even in the presence of very stuck dirt such as midges, and on lower parts cars that are always the dirtiest.

How to pre-wash, video tutorial Foam Gun by Ma-Fra

In presence of mud remove it with a jet of water before dispensing the product. Then make sure the car be in the shade avoiding direct sun and that the surface is not hot, otherwise cool it first with a jet of water.

Ma-Fra Foam Gun can be used with a hand sprayer

It is recommended for use through a foam gun (foam lance) but can be used as an excellent pre-wash with a hand nebulizer.

How to pre-wash with Ma-Fra Foam Gun

With Foam Gun by Ma-Fra under high pressure dilute the product in winter 1: 5 (1 part of product in 5 parts of water), to make a final dilution of 1:50 at the outlet, in summer 1:10 (1 part of product in 10 parts of water) to make a final dilution of 1: 110 about outgoing.

Dispense on vehicle one thick layer of foam and wait for it to start falling (this may take up to 5 minutes). Rinse the vehicle from top to bottom.

Foam Gun is part of Ma-Fra’s Maniac Line product line

With sprayer a low pressure manual pumpin winter dilute 1:50 (1 part of product and 50 parts of water) 2 caps in 1 liter of water, in summer 1: 100 (1 part of product and 100 parts of water) 1 cap in a liter of water. Dispense the product on the vehicle, wait 1 minute without ever letting it dry the product on the bodywork and then proceed with rinsing.

How to wash your car by hand, practical advice

Can I dispense the product even without the Foam Gun? Yes, you can dispense the product with manual pump “Nebula Foam”. In this case, use the following dilutions: winter dirt 1:50 (2 caps of product in 1 liter of water), summer dirt 1: 100 (1 cap of product in 1 liter of water).

We advise you to proceed with the dispensing of the product, always From the bottom to the tophalf the car at a time, to never let the foam dry on the surface.

On a very dirty car the recommended dosage is 2 caps of the product in 1 liter of water

I can use it without pressure washer? Yes, although in this case you will not have the same performance. You will still have an emollient action that helps to soften the dirt making it easier to remove it later.

Can I dispense the product directly on the dirty surface or do I first bathe the car completely? The advice is to wet the car first to cool the surface, especially in the summer season and to remove dust and coarse dirt, thus increasing the safety of use.

Once the product has been dispensed on the surface, I can work it with a brush or a sponge? No, because in this phase you are going to detach from the surface the coarse dirt and also the strongly anchored one. Let the product act and exploits its chemical action. After Flushing you can thoroughly wash the car with a sponge, glove and brushes for the most difficult areas and details such as emblems or grills.

What are the fundamental operations before proceeding with the pre-wash of the car? We always recommend starting by washing rims and tires with “Wheel & TireCleaner“And eliminate ferrous contamination with”Iron Remover“.

When washing the car by hand it is recommended to start with the washing of rims and tires

After the pre-wash what can I use for the manual wash with a glove? For a maintenance wash use Neutral Foam Shampoo. For dark or wrapped cars use “Black & Wrap Shampoo”. To add a ceramic action to your wash and thus obtain greater protection and a hydrophobic effect use “Ceramic Shampoo”.

