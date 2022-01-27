Each new President of the Republic reaches the Quirinale on board of the supercabriolet Lancia Flaminia 335 for his settlement trip. This car has transportation already 10 Heads of State and in the Scuderia del Quirinale there are alternating 4 specimens. Originally there were 5 but a Flaminia was donated to Queen Elizabeth.

Lancia Flaminia presidential, characteristics

The debut of the Lancia Flaminia took place in 1957 al Geneva Motor Show: it was a high-class flagship, equipped with an engine 2.5-liter V6luxurious interiors and finishes.

Lancia Flaminia presidential at the Quirinale

The Lancia Flaminia was soon enriched by special versionsmade by coachbuilders and, in 1961, Pinin Farina created the long wheelbase presidential convertiblecalled “335”, an abbreviation that indicated the measure of the step in centimeters.

Lancia Flaminia presidential in front of the Quirinale

The car was used for the first time by the president Giovanni Gronchi on the occasion of the visit to Italy of the Queen Elizabeth II of England. In a few months, four copies were made.

Lancia Flaminia presidential Belfiore, Belmonte, Belvedere and Belsito

According to tradition, the 4 Lancia Flaminia presidential specimens were baptized with proper names of thoroughbred horses of the Quirinale stables: Belfiore, Belmonte, Belvedere and Belsito.

The specimens of the presidential Lancia Flaminia were baptized Belfiore, Belmonte, Belvedere and Belsito

Belfiore, Belmonte and Belvedere were characterized by the cabriolet bodywork with the hard canvas hoodfoldable, while the last, the Belsitois equipped with a non-opening canvas hood above the driver’s seat.

Celebratory video of the Presidential Lancia Flaminia

Painted in the characteristic night blue, all models have a saddlery in Connolly black leatherintercom to communicate with the driver, 5 rear seats with large sofa and two folding seats.

Lancia Flaminia presidential restoration

Used in the past on the occasion of visits by important heads of state such as John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Charles De Gaulle and for the celebrations of Centenary of the Unification of Italywere subjected to careful attention restoration in 2001 and currently two of the specimens are entrusted to the Quirinale Stables: Belfiore and Belvedere they are in fact the cars for the “great occasions” of the Head of State and the highest offices of the Republic.

The following examples are currently in use at the Quirinale: Belfiore and Belvedere

There Belsito it can be viewed at the historical museum of the military motorization of Romewhile the Belmonte is exhibited from 2001 to Turin Automobile Museum.

Photo Lancia Flaminia presidential

