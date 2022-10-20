Just like last year, the increase in car premiums will continue. Where the average premium for a limited liability insurance policy increased by almost 5 percent last year, the average premium will rise this year by 6.8 percent, according to research by comparison site Autoverzekering.nl.

A consumer who paid 524 euros annually for limited comprehensive insurance now pays more than 35 euros more compared to last year. Third-party liability insurance shows a slight increase of 1.3 percent, while the premium for third-party comprehensive insurance has decreased by 1.72 percent compared to 2021. The increase was due to Jerry Poel, car insurance expert at Autoverzekering.nl. in line with expectations. “Due to the rising inflation, it was expected that car premiums would also rise. Yet you see that it is currently only limited to limited hull insurance.”

More car thefts and expensive repairs due to chip shortage

This is mainly due to the increased number of vehicle thefts. Theft is reimbursed by limited liability insurance or full comprehensive liability insurance. The effect of the increased number of thefts is reflected in the premiums for these covers. Other causes of the sharp increase in limited liability insurance, according to Autoverzekering.nl, are the rising inflation and extreme weather conditions of recent times.

The cost of repairs has also risen. Poel explains: ,,Modern cars have many technical gadgets and therefore contain many advanced car parts. These parts are pricey and scarce. Consider, for example, the persistent chip shortage, which makes the repair of a modern car more expensive. Insurers will eventually pass this on, causing premiums to rise.”

Up to 265 euros savings per year

According to Poel, it makes sense for car owners to compare their car insurance every year for all types of coverage and the associated premiums. "It is not only important to see whether the coverage is still in line with the current situation, but also to look at the premiums at other car insurers. Many insurers increase their premium every year and this year is no different. Especially with the expected increases in all car insurance policies, it pays to stay sharp. In this way, car owners can quickly save 265 euros on their car insurance," says Poel.

Which car you drive also makes a big difference to the premium of your car insurance. The average premium for car insurance for an expensive car model can quickly be hundreds of euros higher per year than for a smaller, cheap model, according to research by the financial comparison site Geld.nl. “Anyone who insures a Volkswagen Golf is on average 275 euros more expensive per year than those who insure a Toyota Aygo of the same year of construction,” says Amanda Bulthuis, expert money and insurance at Geld.nl.

Premium differences per car model are huge

The premium differences are therefore enormous. When determining the premium, car insurers mainly look at the weight and capacity of your car. That is a lot higher with a Volkswagen Golf than with a Toyota Aygo. But even if you stay within the A-class, the segment of small, light cars, it makes a lot of difference for the premium which car you choose. A 33-year-old driver from Apeldoorn who has 5 claim-free years pays for a Volkswagen Up! for example, an average of 103 euros per year more in premium than for a Toyota Aygo.

“When choosing a new car, it is therefore important to calculate in advance what the car insurance will cost you,” says Bulthuis. “That way you know exactly where you stand in advance. But more importantly, you also see how much cheaper it is with car insurance if you choose a different type of car.”





