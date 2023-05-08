A car drove into a group of people waiting at a bus stop in the US state of Texas on Sunday. At least seven people were killed and six others were injured. Whether the collision in the town of Brownsville was intentional is still unknown. The police are investigating.

The collision took place opposite the Oxanam Center, a homeless shelter that helps migrants find shelter. Brownsville is a border town where many migrants arrive from Mexico. Victor Maldonado, the director of the shelter, told the AP news agency that the victims are migrants, mostly Venezuelan men.

The driver has been arrested and is in hospital under guard. His blood is checked for alcohol and drugs. Six victims are also being treated in hospital for minor to serious injuries.