The “Noble Number” charitable and electronic auction, which was held in Abu Dhabi, to support the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, collected 111 million dirhams, with the bidding of philanthropists and pioneers of humanitarian work for 15 distinct numbers for individual, double and triple vehicle plates, as well as distinctive mobile numbers, which All proceeds will go to provide food support to the needy in 50 countries.

A vehicle plate number 2, Category 2, Abu Dhabi sold for 23 million and 300,000 dirhams, plate number 99, first category Abu Dhabi, sold for 5 million dirhams, car plate number 20 Abu Dhabi, second category, sold for 4 million and 250 thousand dirhams, and plate number 999 Abu Dhabi, second category was sold. At a value of one million and 700 thousand dirhams.

The “Noble Number” charity auction in Abu Dhabi also witnessed the bidding of the pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work in Abu Dhabi and the country on a set of distinguished mobile phone numbers from both “Etisalat” and “Du”. » In Abu Dhabi, there are five exclusive numbers: 0547444444, with a value of 160 thousand dirhams, and the number 0542244444, with a value of 55 thousand dirhams.

The number 05424222222, valued at 52 thousand dirhams, the number 0547799999, valued at 52 thousand dirhams, and the number 0567777722, while “du” offered in the “Noble Number” auction in Abu Dhabi five distinct numbers, which are 0586222222.- with a value of 150 thousand dirhams.

The synchronization between the “Noble No.” charity auction in Abu Dhabi and the activities of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an opportunity to double the charitable and humanitarian contributions of charitable work pioneers in Abu Dhabi and the country, in order to consolidate the UAE’s position in the pioneering countries in providing relief to the needy and supporting those in need with purposeful humanitarian initiatives and innovative means of donation and contribution.

The “Noble Number” charity auction in Abu Dhabi supports the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to provide relief to the needy and the poor in 50 countries around the world, by allocating its proceeds to provide direct food aid to the less fortunate communities.

The proceeds from the “Noble No.” auction contribute to providing a food safety net for those suffering from food insecurity, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by crises and disasters, while 25 thousand people lose their lives daily for reasons related to hunger and malnutrition; 10,000 of them are children.



