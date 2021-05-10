The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the free public parking service for vehicles in the Emirate of Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period, which extends for five days, starting from the 29th of Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, where parking will be free of charge in the parking 24 hours on those days all over And the streets of the emirate, with the exception of multi-storey parking, provided that tariff work will be resumed from Shawwal 4.

Public parking spaces in Dubai carry the symbols A, B, E, and F, and the codes reflect times, tariffs and terms of use. Examples of category (A) areas include all the streets within the area bounded between Financial Center Street and Zabeel Street II, and Al Saada Street «312» and Street « 308 »Parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road in Bur Dubai.

The tariff for parking service fees in Dubai in the areas marked with the symbol A is two dirhams for half an hour, while the fees sometimes differ according to the area code, which expresses the type and size of its commercial and residential uses.

The tariff can be paid in a number of ways, including paying in cash at the designated devices distributed throughout the parking lots, by placing the currencies of one and a half dirhams in exchange for the period required to use the parking lot, in addition to paying through smart applications or using a Nol card, in addition to the possibility of payment through a mobile phone .





