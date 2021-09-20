Jaime Maya

Madero City / 20.09.2021 18:50:21

An impressive rollover was registered during the afternoon in the Luis Donaldo Colosio urban corridor, the car was rims up and the miracle driver was unharmed.

The events occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the north-south lane at the height of the old naturist hospital, which generated the mobilization of elements of the Traffic Directorate to become aware of what happened.

At the site, a blue Ford Focus-type vehicle was found, which visibly presented considerable damage.

Apparently the driver was traveling at excess speed and it was precisely when trying to take a curve that he could not maintain control of the steering wheel with the balance described above.

The unit with UCD plates was removed with the support of a crane for transfer to the corresponding municipal innWhile the works were being carried out by the authorities, it was necessary to cordon off this site to warn motorists and thus prevent any other accident.

The road authority called on drivers to take extreme precautions when moving through the main streets and avenues. Avoid speeding, use your seat belt and guide the unit in its five senses.