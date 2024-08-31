Tragedy in Latina, they go off the road with the car and overturn several times, Mariagrazia Bedin died instantly, her newborn is in serious condition

A very serious road accident occurred last night in the municipality of Latina. The one who got the worst of it, unfortunately, was a young mother of 3 children, just 24 years old, called Mariagrazia Bedin. When the paramedics arrived on the scene, there was nothing more that could be done for her.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are underway. investigations of the case. From routine tests, the officers discovered that the 22-year-old boyfriend was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As a result, the following happened for him: handcuffs.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred during the night between Friday 30th and Saturday 31st August. Precisely along Via di Santa Anastasia, which is located in the municipality of Latinin Fondi. Inside the car there was the 24 year old, her partner, the boy’s sister and also the 6 month old baby of the couple.

It is not clear why but, probably due to thehigh speedthe driver lost control of the vehicle. After going off the road, they overturned several times. At the moment, however, there do not appear to be any other vehicles involved. Passers-by soon realised the severity of the accident and requested the prompt intervention of the paramedics and also of the police.

The doctors who arrived on the scene tried to do everything they could for the 24-year-old, but due to the violent impactthey could not help but note his deathThe child, his partner and his sister are all hospitalised, the little one is currently fighting for his life.

As is standard practice in these cases, they subjected the 22-year-old to routine tests. It was from these analyses that the agents discovered that it was found positive both alcohol and drugs.

As a result, he is now under guard in hospital by the Carabinieri and the arrest warrant has been issued for him. handcuffs. Mariagrazia had 3 children, who on social media she defined as her lifeeven though on that occasion there was only her youngest child with her, just 6 months old. There will be further updates on this serious episode soon.