A forty-year-old was behind the wheel, and her two children aged 5 and 10 were also on board: they were rescued by the firefighters and entrusted to the 118 health workers.

La Spezia – One mom and her two children they were trapped in the passenger compartment of their car which overturned after a rear-end collision involving two other vehicles. Fortunately, their conditions are not serious. The accident occurred in the afternoon on the La Spezia-Santo Stefano Magra motorway link at the deviation of via Privata Celi, after the petrol station.

The dynamics of the maxi-rear-end collision are being examined by the accident section patrol of the local police who intervened on the spot with the colleagues of the emergency room, the firefighters of La Spezia, the Delta 1 auto-doctor of 118 with the medical and nursing staff on board.

Particularly complex was the rescue given to the Albanian family by the firefighters who first secured the car, a hybrid Toyota, to avoid dangerous movements. Then they proceeded to rescue the two children aged 5 and 10, extracting them directly from the doors at the top. Immediately after it was the turn of the mother, 39, who was helped to get out of the back door of the car. Unscathed the drivers and occupants of the other cars involved.

The mother and the two children were treated on the spot and were then taken on board an ambulance to the emergency room of the Sant’Andrea hospital, where the doctor on duty found, fortunately, only minor injuries. Held under observation, the little family will be discharged in the next few hours. Due to the rear-end collision, the traffic, particularly intense at that time, was blocked for over an hour to allow for surveys by the Municipal agents with the acquisition of various testimonies. The inconveniences for motorists are considerable.

Mileage queues formed, then agents opened a lane for traffic to flow out. Circulation returned to normal only around 2.30pm. The local police are reconstructing the dynamics of the spectacular incident in order to ascertain any responsibility.