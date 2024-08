Ciudad Juarez.- A driver who overturned on the Camino Real apparently escaped the scene and left his car abandoned in a ravine.

At 12:15 yesterday, CERI operators commissioned traffic police to go near one of the accesses to the cement plant, where a car was overturned.

The black Chrysler 200 car with license plates 236SKA9 was abandoned, completely destroyed at the bottom of the ravine, about 60 meters from the road.