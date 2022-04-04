Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- To avoid a tragedy the driver of a car Toyota Sedan lost control of the steering wheel and overturned his car in front of the Villa Benito Juárez union, also known as Tamazula II, in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa.

According to the version of the elements of the National Guard, the roads division, the road accident only caused material damage.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m., when a truck that came out of receivership before mentioned, to take the Mexico 15 highway towards the city of Guamúchil, unaware of the proximity of a car that circulated from South to North along the same street, causing the white Toyota Sedan unit to lose control of the steering wheelcausing it to come off the asphalt tape, leaving it outside the left side of the cart.

Car overturns after avoiding crash in Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa | Photo: Daniel Ayala/ Debate

In addition to the scare caused by the driver of the unit, only material losses were recorded, the driver of the White Sedan fortunately is uninjured

The emergency services of the city of Guamúchil attended the road report, so the Red Cross and Firefighters returned with the sirens silent and without the need to attend to the crew, since they did not present physical injuries.

Personnel from the GN Police, the roads division, took charge of the expert opinion and ordered the vehicle to be dragged to a vehicle pension.