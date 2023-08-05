Genoa – Car skids and overturns on the A26, in the direction of Genoa. The injured motorist was rescued and taken to the hospital in code red, the one most urgently needed.

According to what has been reconstructed, the accident took place shortly after 4.30 pm. The 50-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle on the stretch between Masone and the junction with the A10for reasons yet to be clarified.

The car skidded suddenly and then overturned. The driver was trapped inside. In addition to the 118 personnel with the self-medication and the public assistance soldiers, the firefighters also intervened. The 50-year-old, extracted from the passenger compartment, was accompanied to San Martino.

In the crash he reported various traumas and a broken nose. Luckily it’s not life threatening.

For the first time, the new AW139 helicopter supplied to the Flight Department of the Genoa fire brigade was used in rescue operations. Given the patient’s condition, the 118 operations centre, in agreement with the doctor who arrived aboard the helicopter, arranged for her to be transported to Genoa by ambulance.

Another accident at Passo del Bracco

Previously, the helicopter had intervened on the Bracco pass to rescue a motorcyclist who, following a fall, had ended up under the guardrail and got stuck. The Chiavari fire brigade team, who intervened by land, freed the girl by cutting the guard-rail, while the helicopter rescuer and the doctor were hoisted to the ground to operate.

Once the patient was stabilized, she was transported by ambulance to Sestri Levante and then transferred to the Drago helicopter for transport to San Martino in Genoa.