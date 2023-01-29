An accident occurred on the inner side of the 90th km of the Moscow Ring Road. This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport.

The footage shows how the car, which was driving in the right lane, for some unknown reason, abruptly drove to the left, across the stream. Having reached the bump stop, the car crashed into it and turned over.

She then collided with another vehicle.

“The emergency services of the city are working on the spot. The circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being clarified, ”the department’s Telegram channel says.

Currently, traffic in the area of ​​the incident is difficult.

On January 28, a mass accident occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. A van and two cars collided on the road. There were no reports of casualties. The circumstances and causes of the accident are established.