There are cases of parked burning cars, set on fire inexplicably and regardless of engines, petrol, diesel or electricon a road open to the public, inside a private property or in a public garage.

L’car fire in addition to damage on the same could cause damage to third parties, other cars, buildings or things. In this article we try to understand what is the insurance coverage that compensates for damages in the event of a car fire.

Car set on fire, because the car catches fire

Usually, the car fires are caused by one or more factors, such as a mechanical failure, an electrical short, a flammable liquid leak, a traffic accident, or even a malicious act such as arson.

We can summarize the main 6 causes for which cars can catch fire:

Mechanical failure: a fault in the exhaust system, such as a blocked or broken catalytic converter, can cause the vehicle to overheat and catch fire;

Electrical short circuit: A short circuit or malfunction in the car’s electrical system can cause excessive heat generation and lead to a fire;

Short circuit of a traction battery on an electric car (rarely);

Flammable liquid leaks: Leaks of fuel, oil, diesel, petrol or other flammable liquids can create an environment suitable for a fire if they come into contact with hot surfaces or with parts of the exhaust system. A typical case is the leakage of oil onto a hot part of an engine such as the exhaust manifold or turbo compressor;

Road accidents: an accident can cause damage to fuel tanks or other parts of the car, causing flammable liquids to leak and catch fire;

Arson: in some cases, cars are set on fire intentionally by people committing vandalism or criminal acts.

Damage caused by a burning car

The fire of a car parked on the public road can also damage vehicles that are close to it or properties located nearby, a situation that can also occur inside a private, third-party or public garage.

Car set on fire this time it’s diesel

Does civil liability insurance cover fire damage?

Who pays for the damages if a parked car catches fire? What damages does civil liability insurance cover and which does “fire” insurance cover? According to it GIANBRONE law firm this emerges.

Parked car that catches fire

It is essential to establish whether the stopover falls within the concept of circulation for the purposes of the application of art. 122 of the Insurance Code to determine the possibility of requesting compensation for damages. If the stop is considered as part of the traffic, the insurance company will be required to compensate the damages. Otherwise, the case will be framed in the responsibility from things in custody envisaged by art. 2051 of the Civil Code. In such a situation, the owner of the vehicle will be responsible for compensation for damages and cannot rely on liability insurance.

Before analyzing the decisions of the jurisprudence of legitimacy on this topic, it is necessary to make a further clarification. if thearson is arson, the harmful consequences cannot be causally attributed to the traffic. Consequently, the liability insurer will not be liable in the direct action by the injured third party. On the other hand, the case in which the fire occurred independently of the malicious intervention of third parties is more complex.

In the past, the Supreme Court stated that a fire caused by a vehicle is traffic-related if it resulted from a “collision” or from “normal functional use of the insured vehicle“. According to this interpretation, if the fire is not caused by a collision or normal use of the vehicle, the situation will be framed in theart. 2051 of the Civil Code and the manager’s insurance will not be required to pay any compensation to the injured party.

However, the Supreme Court subsequently overrode this guideline, holding that even during a stop or halt there is the possibility of encountering or interfering with the circulation of other vehicles or people. Therefore, in these circumstances, the driver cannot be exempt from the obligation to ensure the safety of others, and the fire that spreads from the parked vehicle is considered part of the traffic. As a result, the injured party can sue the vehicle insurer directly. In this case, the art. 2054 of the civil code will apply, e the responsible person’s insurance will have to pay the damage caused by the fire to another vehicle, regardless of the specific coverage for fires, as such damage falls under the category of road damage. If the vehicle owner does not have specific fire cover, he will not be compensated for damages to his vehicle.

«The first paragraph of Article 3 of Directive 2009/103/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 September 2009 concerning insurance against civil liability arising from the use of motor vehicles and the monitoring of the obligation to insure such liability, must be interpreted as meaning that a situation, such as that at issue in the main proceedings, in which a vehicle parked in a private garage of a building, used in accordance with its function of means of transport, caught fire, causing a fire originating in the electrical circuit of the vehicle itself, and caused damage to that property, despite the fact that said vehicle had not been moved for more than 24 hours before the occurrence of the ‘fire».

CJEU, JUDGMENT OF 20 JUNE 2019, C-100/18 > DOWNLOAD THE PDF TEXT

What is the coverage of the damages of the “fire” insurance policy

There insurance coverage for car fire and damage to third parties may vary depending on the specific insurance policy taken out by the vehicle owner. However, in general, the insurance “fire” provides coverage for damage caused to the insured car following a fire. This means that if the car catches fire for any reason covered by the policy, the fire insurance should cover the cost of repairing or replacing the car.

Damage to third parties in case of fire

With regard to damage to third parties caused by a car firethe coverage will therefore depend on the presence of a policy of civil liability for motor vehicles. Liability insurance generally covers damage caused to third parties in the event of a traffic accident, including damage resulting from fire caused by the insured vehicle. Therefore, if the car fire causes damage to a third party, the vehicle owner’s liability insurance must cover it as well the costs of repair or compensation for damages suffered by third parties.

However, it is important to underline that the specific coverages and indemnity limits may vary according to the insurance policy and contractual conditions. It is advisable to consult your insurance company and read the details of the policy carefully to fully understand what covers are offered and in which specific situations they apply.

“Fire” insurance what the policy covers

An example of what damages the fire policy with the insurance company Groupama in addition to the basic RC.

Basic fire warranty: Covers material and direct damage suffered by the insured vehicle as a result of fire, lightning strike, explosion or burst of fuel, meaning the sudden breakdown or collapse of the tank or fuel system. Damages from fire deriving from willful acts in general are included. If only the fire guarantee is provided, the case of fire occurring after theft or robbery is not included. Damages from fire deriving from willful acts in general are included. THIRD PARTY CLAIM GUARANTEE AND RESTORATION OF OWNED PREMISES It covers material and direct damage caused by an explosion or burst of the fuel of the insured vehicle, fire, lightning strike:

to third parties, in the event of damages that cannot be compensated by RCA;

to the room used as a garage owned by the PRA holder of the vehicle or the usufructuary, or

purchaser with title retention agreement or lessee under leasing.

Obviously in this case in which the owner of the vehicle has specific coverage for fires, he will also be compensated for the damages suffered by his vehicle.

Be careful because if aelectric car catches fire due to a short circuit in the traction battery, it is possible that theelectric car insurance also covers the damage caused to the car itself, but you need to check this with each insurer. Exact coverage will depend on the specific policy taken out by the car owner and the terms of the contract which we recommend reading very well and if necessary insert “Fire and Theft” in addition to the basic RC and if the theft is of no interest, activate the extension of the policy tofire.

