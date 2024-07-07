Unknown persons burned the car of a Ukrainian serviceman who came to Kyiv for treatment

The car of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was burned in Kyiv. Footage of the Volkswagen damaged by the fire is published by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

“In Kyiv, on Obolon, at night, a car belonging to a soldier who had come for treatment was burned,” the description of the video says.

According to the source, the car was parked in the yard. It had military symbols painted on it. As a result, the front part of the vehicle burned completely.

Previously, unknown persons set fire to three military vehicles in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, and in Odessa. Thus, two arsons occurred in Izyum – a Great Wall jeep and a MAN truck burned completely in the fire. In Odessa, a Nissan car was set on fire.