The seven finalists vying to win the coveted prize Car of the Year 2023 I am: Jeep Avenger, Kia Niro, Nissan Ariya, Peugeot 408, Renault Austral, Subaru Solterra/Toyota BZ4x And Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Five out of seven are electric carsof which it is a van/multispace EV. Among the excluded models, theAlfa Romeo Tonale and the Mazda CX-60. The announcement of the winning car for the 2023 Car of the Year Award will not take place as usual in Geneva but rather during an ad hoc ceremony al Brussels Motor Show on Friday 13 January.

Car of the Year 2023

The “Car of the Year 2023” award is presented by a jury composed of 61 jury members from theEuropean Car of the Year (COTY), representing 23 countries of the continent and whose mission is to choose the best car launched on the market in Europe. In the roll of honor it happens to Electric KIA EV6. An EV vehicle will also very likely triumph in 2023.

The seven finalists Car of the Year 2023

In fact, out of 7 models, 5 are electric, with the Kia Niro which is available both with hybrid engines and in an EV version. The only two thermal models in contention are the Peugeot 408 SUV (petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid) e Renault Austral (mild hybrid and full hybrid). Also in contention is the Volkswagen ID.Buzzthe only finalist van/multispace vehicle.

Car of the Year 2023 Award, the seven finalists

👉 Jeep Avenger

👉 Kia Niro

👉Nissan Ariya

👉Peugeot 408

👉Renault Austral

👉Subaru Solterra/Toyota BZ4x

👉Volkswagen ID. Buzz

👉 Jeep Avenger finalist Car of the Year 2023

Jeep Avenger

👉 Kia Niro finalist Car of the Year 2023

Kia Niro HEV test video

👉 Nissan Ariya finalist Car of the Year 2022

Nissan Ariya

👉 Peugeot 408 finalist Car of the Year 2023

Peugeot 408 Coupe

👉 Renault Austral finalist Car of the Year 2023

Video Renault Austral tests hybrid driving impressions

👉 Subaru Solterra finalist Car of the Year 2023

Electric Subaru Solterra

👉 Toyota BZ4x finalist Car of the Year 2023

Electric Toyota BZ4x

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Car of the Year Award, what is it?

The Car of the Year award is the European recognition that celebrates the model that, in the twelve months preceding the assignment, has expressed i best contributions of design and technological innovationin relation to the selling price.

Logo Car of The Years 2023 Award

The “Car of the Year” title is intended to be valid for the year following that of assignment. New car models that aspire to the prestigious award must have been marketed in at least five European countries during the year. The Car of The Years car is finally elected by 61 jurorswho come from 23 European countries, of which 6 are members for France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Spain.

Kia EV6 is Car of the Year 2022

Each juror has available 25 points to be distributed among the 7 cars, being able to assign a maximum of 10 points to the first choice. The reviews focus on the design, comfort, safety, operating economy, drivability, performance, functionality, respect for the environment and the value for money.

Car of the Year 2023, complete list of finalist cars

👉 Alfa Romeo Tonale

👉 BAIC EU5

👉BMW X1/iX1

👉BMW i7

👉 BYD Tang

👉 Citroen C5 X

👉 Dacha Jogger

👉DFSK Series 5

👉 Ferrari 296 GTB

👉 Thoroughbred Ferrari

👉 Hongqi E-HS9

👉 Honda Civic

👉 Jeep Avenger

👉 Jeep Grand Cherokee

👉 Kia Niro

👉Kia Sportage

👉 Land Rover Range Rover / Land Rover Range Rover Sport

👉 Lexus RZ

👉Lotus Emira

👉 Lucid Air

👉 Maserati Grecale

👉Mazda CX-60

👉 McLaren Artura

👉 Mercedes-Benz GLC

👉 Mercedes-EQ EQE

👉 Mercedes-AMG SL

👉MG 4

👉MG 5

👉 Nio ES8

👉 Nio ET7

👉Nissan Ariya

👉Nissan X-Trail

👉Opel/Vauxhall Astra

👉 Now Cat

👉Peugeot 408

👉Renault Austral

👉 Smart #1

👉Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X

👉Toyota Aygo X

👉Toyota Corolla Cross

👉Toyota GR86

👉Vinfast VF8

👉Vinfast VF9

👉Volkswagen ID. Buzz

👉Xpeng P5

