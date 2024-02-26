The 2024 edition of the Geneva Motor Show officially kicked off with the usual inauguration ceremony. The prize was also awarded as part of the latter Car of the Year 2024: it was the triumph Renault Scenic E-Tech Electricwhich defeated the fierce competition formed by BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal, KIA EV9, Peugeot E-3008/3008, Toyota C-HR and Volvo EX30.

Seventh recognition for Renault

The jury made up of 58 journalists from 22 countries specializing in the automotive sector crowned the electric car of the French brand as car of the year, thanks to a total of 329 points. Scenic E-Tech Electric becomes the seventh model of Losanga to be awarded this recognition: in the past it had already been the turn of Renault 16 in 1966, Renault 9 in 1982, Clio in 1991, Scenic in 1997, Megane in 2003 and Clio again in 2006.

Autonomy, but not only that

There are several strong points of the Scenic E-Tech Electric that were appreciated by the jury, one above all its fully electric motorization which guarantees a range of travel in the WLTP cycle of 625 kilometers. But not only that: a worthy mention also for the overall weight of 1,890 kg and the great compactness dictated by the length of the car equal to 4.47 metres. We remind you that in Italy Scenic E-Tech Electric is available at a price price of 40,050 euros, from which state incentives can be deduced: the first deliveries are expected soon at the Renault dealer network.

Joy Renault

“For all the teams of the Group and the Renault brand it is an immense pride to be awarded the prestigious 'The Car of the Year' award – commented Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand – This recognition proves that we made the right choices: record autonomy, generous and welcoming habitability, all with a contained environmental footprint! If to all this we add the pleasure of driving and the 'voiture à vivre' equipment, such as the new Solarbay roof and the latest generation OpenR Link system with integrated Google, Scenic E-tech Electric He has all the cards in order to leave its mark on the European electric vehicle market.”