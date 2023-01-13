The new Jeep Avenger with 328 votes it was proclaimed Car of the Year 2023in front of Volkswagen ID. Buzz and to Nissan Ariya, second and third respectively with 241 and 211 points. The Avenger, the first Jeep electric car also available in a version a gaswas proclaimed Car of the year 2023 in Belgiumon the occasion of the opening of the Brussels Auto Show.

The complete ranking of the Car of the Year 2023 award is in sequence in the photo gallery at the bottom of the article. The Avenger in the roll of honor succeeds the Kia EV6.

Car of the Year 2023 Car Of The Year podium

The Car Of The Year 2022 podium sees in sequence: Jeep Avenger, Volkswagen ID. Buzz And Nissan Ariya

1st place Car Of The Year JEEP AVENGER

Jeep Avenger is Car of the Year 2023

2nd place VOLKSWAGEN ID. BUZZ Car Of The Year

Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2nd place

3rd place NISSAN ARIYA Car Of The Year

Nissan Ariya in 3rd place

Jeep Avenger is Car of the Year, Car Of The Year 2023

The Jeep Avenger was elected with a plebiscite Car of the Year 2023. The first electric car from Jeep has received 328 votes by the jury made up of 57 specialist journalists. The other finalists are more detached, with the electric van Volkswagen ID. Buzz in second place with 241 preferences and the SUV (also electric) Nissan Ariya in 3rd with 211 points.

The Jeep Avenger is Car of The Year 2023 with 328 votes

Off the podium in the order the Kia Nirothe Renault Australthe Peugeot 408 and the twins Toyota bZ4X And Subaru Solterra.

Car of the Year 2023 award in Belgium

The 2023 Car of The Year Award was awarded for the first time in Belgiumon the occasion of the opening of the Brussels Auto Show and no longer a Geneva since the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was transferred to october a Dohacoinciding with the Qatar Grand Prix Of Formula 1.

The 7 finalist cars for the Car Of The Year 2023 award

The Car of the Year trophy is awarded annually by a jury which this year was made up of 57 expert automotive journalists from 22 European countries. Established in 1964, it is also the oldest and most important automotive award.

Car of the Year Ranking 2023 Car Of The Year

Jeep Avenger: 328 points Volkswagen ID. Buzz: 241 points Nissan Ariya: 211 points Kia Niro: 200 points Renault Austral: 163 points Peugeot 408: 149 points Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra: 133 points

Car of the Year 2023 classification photo

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Car of the year 2023, all finalists

👉 Jeep Avenger prices and setups

👉 Electric Jeep Avenger autonomy and prices

👉 Jeep Avenger with petrol engine

👉 Jeep Avenger 4×4 Concept

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK