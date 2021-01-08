S.he “Car of the Year” award has been given since 1964, known in Germany as “Car of the Year”. It is the most important in the automotive industry, awarded by 60 specialist journalists from 23 countries in Europe.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Because of the independence, transparency and the professional jury, the title is considered to be more desirable than any other. And there is not one prize for every manufacturer or a sub-area, but only one: for what the jury believes is the most interesting new car.

The assessment of the jury to which the author of these lines belongs is publicly available. The criteria are strict. Each jury member must personally have driven each car that it wants to judge. This ensures that the impressions are authentic.

From the large number of new publications, two to three dozen are selected each year to make the shortlist. From these, seven finalists have now been selected for Car of the Year 2021:

Citroën C4

Cupra Formentor

Fiat 500 E.

Land Rover Defender

Škoda Octavia

Toyota Yaris

Volkswagen ID.3









It is noticeable that only one model comes from Germany, all other finalists are international brands. The fact that neither Audi, BMW or Mercedes made it to the finals makes one sit up and take notice and, from a German point of view, must give food for thought. Among the candidates was, for example, the new S-Class from Mercedes-Benz, undoubtedly a spearhead of the automotive industry. And yet, in the opinion of the specialist journalists, she is not there – possibly because of the exhilarating prices. The motives will remain secret, only the final election will be made public.

In the last lap, these seven test persons are usually extensively test-driven for one and a half days on public roads and a test track in France. How this is to take place in this year marked by Corona has yet to be discussed. The winner will be announced on March 1st. Last year the Peugeot 208 had won the title.