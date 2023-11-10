The car of D66 MP Tjeerd de Groot was set on fire two weeks ago. That reports De Groot Friday on X after reporting from Omrop Friesland. It is not clear whether this is a politically motivated action. There is nothing left of the car.

De Groot had parked his car in Nagele, a village in the Noordoostpolder in the province of Flevoland. According to Omrop Fryslân, the police are taking the arson very seriously, because De Groot has been threatened before. The MP has filed a report.

According to De Groot, the car had emotional value: he had taken over the car from a “dear family member”. De Groot was ahead on Friday NRC unavailable for comment.

