In the United Arab Emirates, the registration number for the car was sold for millions of dollars. This is reported by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

The AA9 metal badge was purchased at a charity event by an undisclosed person. He spent more than $ 10 million (more than 748 million rubles).

The event was attended by the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Dubai, Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It is clarified that all proceeds from the charity evening, namely $ 13.2 million, will be sent to help the poor.

Earlier it became known that the car of the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine and her husband Prince William were going to sell in May. This is a blue Range Rover Vogue SE SUV that was issued to the royal couple for personal use by Land Rover in 2013. The vehicle was provided to the Bonhams auction house.