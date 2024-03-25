A type mishap derailment affected the circulation of car number four of the Mayan Train that left Campeche heading to Cancún in Quintana Roo, but before reaching the Tixkokob station, Yucatán, the mishap occurred.

The car left the tracks shortly before reaching the aforementioned station, which caused a strong shake that knocked the television screens inside the car.

The shock caused the emergency systems to be activated; no injuries were reported. The train did not overturn, but its wheels did come off the tracks.

A work team arrived in the area to reinsert the train on its route, after a safety inspection. The derailment caused concern among passengers.

Mayan Train Derails in Yucatan

The accident was recorded in section 3, corresponding to Yucatán that runs through the stations:

Tixkokob

Maxcanu

Uman

Teya

Izamal

It should be noted that this work has been widely criticized by opponents of the current government and they have questioned its security levels.

The Mayan Train was officially inaugurated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on December 15, 2023 and began receiving passengers on the 16th of the same month.

He Mayan Train is a railway infrastructure project that will run through five states in the southeast of Mexico: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The project aims to boost the economic and social development of the region, as well as promote tourism.