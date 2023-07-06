A tragedy that wiped out a family, a road accident in the center of Santo Stefano di Cadore, a small town in the province of Belluno. On the afternoon of July 6, an Audi driven by a 31-year-old German tourist ran over four people who were walking. Three dead, including a two-year-old child who was in the stroller: rescued quickly, he was still alive but in desperate conditions. Emergency transport to the hospital by air ambulance was not needed. Father and grandmother died instantly. The grandfather, who was a few meters behind, was not run over but fell ill shortly after. Injured the mother, who was pushing the stroller. The driver of the car, also injured but not seriously, was subjected to checks required by law.

The reactions, Zaia and Salvini

The President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, commented: “It is one of those news that you would never want to read and that leaves you completely speechless. A tragedy that affects a family, but also an entire community. I embrace the pain of the family members to whom I offer my deepest personal condolences and institutional”. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvinideclared: “I am deeply shocked and saddened. I cling to the relatives of the victims and all their loved ones and pray that the toll does not get worse. Increasing road safety is my goal, as a father even before as a minister, and tragedies like this brutally remind us of the importance of being responsible and attentive to the rules”.