Time for the Christmas holidays and for those who have the opportunity to rest, also time to spend a few days relaxing, perhaps on their sofa trying to recover between one dinner and another. To try to detach from the fatigue of the table there is. always a way to pick up the remote control, sink into the sofa and enjoy a few films, perhaps with a car theme. And so here are some suggestions of films and documentaries that have speed and adrenaline as their main theme and that can be found on Netflix, the popular streaming service.

One of the must-see movies is without a doubt rushif you haven’t seen it yet. The story of the epic rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt that marked Formula 1 at the turn of the 70s, with the Austrian’s accident, his return to racing and the deep bond that bound him to the British driver. To interpret the two pilots, Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl. If, on the other hand, you prefer something more relaxed, here it is John DeLorean: myth and tycoon. The documentary on the life of the creator of the DMC-12 is particularly full of defining moments, from the unbridled ambition of the early years of his career to the fall into oblivion, with a hint of Thatcher. For further information on the car, even if on a less serious key, there is the episode on Back to the future of ‘The films of our childhood’. In the movie R4, with Jean Reno, two men go on a journey in the desert, from Spain to Mali, in the company of the daughter of their dying friend. Along the way there will be time for memories and for new adventures, aboard the car that gives the film its title. Certainly one of the best road movies made recently.

Another unmissable documentary, because it lets you breathe the atmosphere of the racing of yesteryear, is the one dedicated to the five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio. Fangio – The man who tamed machines it is the perfect portrait of a pilot who knew how to take risks with an impressive capacity for calculation and attention. Another film to watch lightly is Baby Driver – The art of escape. The protagonist drives the car during the robberies, but he is just a music lover who got entangled with a criminal. The film is from 2017, there are a lot of chases and the main car is a Subaru WRX. All in all, it’s fun. Less kissed by critics, but certainly curious, is the 1990 film The cheeky hitchhiker. An author suffering from writer’s block gives space to a hitchhiker who will turn out to be the classic breaking character. This is another film linked to the concept of travel and dedicated to those who define the unexpected events of existence.