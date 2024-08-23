La Spezia – A 58 year old motorcyclist he is hospitalized in serious conditions at the San Martino hospital in Genoa following an accident that occurred at the Centocroci pass between Liguria and Emilia-Romagna, a popular destination for two-wheel enthusiasts. A car was also involved in the accident, the dynamics of which are yet to be ascertained.

The motorcyclist suffered some trauma to his limbs. Rescued by the Public Assistance militia of Varese Ligure, they alerted the regional air rescue service that sent the Drago helicopter of the Fire Department for the emergency transfer to the hospital in Genoa. The man is not thought to be in danger of dying.